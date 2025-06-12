Aurora alert! Moderate geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as New York and Idaho on June 14
Aurora chasers, keep your eyes on the skies this weekend as northern lights might be possible at mid-latitudes.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a geomagnetic storm warning for June 12 due to incoming turbulent space weather. Geomagnetic storms are classified using a G-scale, which ranks their intensity from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme).
That's good news for aurora chasers! The predicted G2-level storm could bring northern lights as far south as New York and Idaho, provided conditions align. However, with the northern hemisphere nearing the summer solstice on June 20-21, extended daylight hours mean less time for aurora viewing, making sightings more challenging.
The spike in geomagnetic activity is driven primarily by a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) — a turbulent region in the solar wind in which fast-moving streams collide with slower wind ahead of them. CIRs can generate shock waves similar to those produced by coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and are capable of triggering geomagnetic storms and amplifying space weather effects.
The incoming CIR originated from a colossal coronal hole now turning to face Earth. Coronal holes are regions where the sun's magnetic field opens up, allowing high-speed solar wind to readily escape into space. They appear darker in ultraviolet images because they are cooler and less dense than the surrounding regions, lacking the hot glowing gases normally trapped by magnetic fields.
NOAA's SWPC forecasts the Kp index — a scale from 0 to 9 that measures global geomagnetic activity — to peak at 5.67 on June 14. Higher values indicate stronger geomagnetic storms and increase the chances of seeing auroras at lower latitudes.
For the latest aurora forecasts and timing updates, check NOAA's 3-day space weather outlook.
Keep up to date with the latest space weather news with our aurora forecast live blog. For real-time forecasts based on your location, consider using a space weather app. A great option is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts" (available for iOS and Android). For a deeper dive into space weather conditions, "Space Weather Live" is another excellent choice (available for iOS and Android)
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.