Recommended reading

Aurora alert: Incoming solar storm could spark auroras as far south as New York and Idaho this weekend

News
By published

Aurora chasers, keep your eyes on the skies as we might be in for another show this weekend, albeit slightly smaller than the performances earlier this week.

Northern lights from Idaho appear as huge curtains for green and magenta light shining in the night sky.
Northern lights captured above Idaho, U.S. (Image credit: Northwest Camera Works via Getty Images)

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from a solar filament eruption on June 3 is on its way to Earth and could give aurora chasers a treat.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) says Earth could receive a glancing blow from the CME by mid to late June 7 (UTC), while the UK Met Office places the arrival time slightly earlier, on Friday night (UTC).

If the CME arrives, it's expected to stir up geomagnetic activity. Both NOAA SPWPC and the U.K. Met Office predict minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions but there's potential for isolated moderate (G2) storms if the CME combines with the ongoing high-speed solar wind from an Earth-facing coronal hole.

Geomagnetic storms occur when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's magnetosphere, potentially causing disruptions in satellite communications, power grid fluctuations, and — most excitingly — enhanced auroral activity. During G1 conditions, auroras can be visible across high latitudes, including Michigan and Maine. But if G2 conditions are reached, auroras could stretch as far south as New York and Idaho.

NOAA CME prediction model showing the CME leaving the sun and heading toward Earth (the green dot). (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

What Is the Kp Index?

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center projects that the Kp index will peak at 4.67 on June 7. For the latest breakdown, check out NOAA's 3-day forecast.

The Kp index is a scale from 0 to 9 that measures geomagnetic activity — the higher the number, the stronger the disturbance. Aurora visibility typically increases with higher Kp values, extending farther south from the poles.

Aurora alerts

To stay updated on aurora activity, consider using a space weather app that provides real-time forecasts based on your location. A great option is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts" (available for iOS and Android). For a deeper dive into space weather conditions, "Space Weather Live" is another excellent choice (available for iOS and Android)

Check out our aurora live updates blog for the latest northern lights forecasts and alerts.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.