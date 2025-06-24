Northern lights may be visible in these 14 US States on June 25

Good news aurora chasers! We might be in for a treat on the night of June 25, as a stream of solar wind from a coronal hole on the sun is forecast to spark G1 to G2 (Minor to Moderate) geomagnetic storms, potentially triggering aurora visible across 14 U.S. States.

According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the Kp index — a measure of geomagnetic activity — is forecast to peak at 5.67, qualifying as a moderate G2 storm. (Kp is a measurement of geomagnetic activity, with an index that ranges from 0 to 9; higher Kp indicates stronger auroral activity.) These conditions could push the auroral oval far enough south to be glimpsed on the northern horizon in states like New York, Oregon, and South Dakota, especially from dark-sky locations with minimal light pollution.

You can keep up with the latest forecasts and geomagnetic storm warnings with our aurora forecast live blog.

The UK Met Office adds that while solar activity remains relatively low, "a fast wind is expected to arrive" late June 25, significantly increasing the chance of auroras at high latitudes. However, being near the June solstice means short nights and lingering twilight may hamper viewing in some areas.

Where can I see the northern lights on June 25?

Aurora forecast for June 25. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

In the U.S., Alaska has the highest chance of seeing the northern lights on June 25. If predicted G2 storms are reached, auroras could be visible down to New York and Idaho and perhaps even further according to NOAA.

Below we have listed 14 states that appear either fully or in part above the possible view line for auroras tonight, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. They are ordered most likely to least likely based on their proximity to the center of the auroral oval and how much of each state is within or near the view line.

States that could see auroras tonight

Alaska Minnesota North Dakota Montana Maine Michigan Wisconsin Vermont New Hampshire Washington Oregon Idaho New York South Dakota

Remember, auroras can be fickle. Sometimes they can appear much farther south than predicted, and other times they barely show up at all. There are many conditions that have to align for the perfect show. It is possible that many more states could witness auroras tonight, or perhaps far fewer will.

Good luck aurora chasers!

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the Met Office

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you live in one of the 14 states forecasted to have a chance of seeing the northern lights tonight, head to a north-facing vantage point as far away from light pollution as possible! The best time to look for auroras will be about 1 a.m. local time, as our window of darkness for observing the northern lights shrinks during summer months.