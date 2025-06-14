'Star Trek' actor William Shatner and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse team up in new space bromance show 'The Universe Is Absurd'

A advertisement for the show, “The Universe is Absurd” with actor William Shatner and astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Seattle space fans are in for a cosmic treat as two cultural icons — astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and "Star Trek" actor William Shatner — team up for the live event "The Universe is Absurd," hosted by media company Future of Space.

"It’s raw, it’s wry, and it’s surprisingly human — a glimpse into what happens when two brilliant minds forget the audience is listening," the company said in an advertisement.

Scheduled to hit Seattle as a one-night-only event, the online bromance between Shatner and Tyson in McCaw Hall promises an evening of big questions, bold ideas, and plenty of laughter, all centered around our place within the universe.

“Expect 90 minutes of cosmic banter, sharp left turns and unexpected truths, as Tyson and Shatner debate, challenge and interrupt each other at every opportunity,” Future of Space states in the ad.

The topics the discussion will cover include black holes, mortality and time, cosmic perspectives, science vs. science fiction and personal stories from the two celebrities.

According to the show’s official website, the event is “part comedy, part conversation, part confrontation,” and is expected to gain traction with space fans eager to see the real-life Captain Kirk go head to head with America’s favorite science communicator.

The duo’s banter was highlighted in their recent appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where Shatner and Tyson discussed everything from wormholes to warp drives.

As Tyson joked with Colbert before the show in the green room, Shatner is "still curious about the universe. He never stops... Face gets wet and there's a vein popping out of his head and I gotta rescue him.”

While their personalities may seem opposite in nature, with Tyson bringing the facts and Shatner bringing the stories, the chemistry between them suggests that the "Universe is Absurd" show will have more collaboration than confrontation.

“Neil and I were on a voyage to Antarctica ….we were hired to amuse and amaze,” Shatner told Co'bert. “We found ourselves on stage together and having great fun … and we got really popular … So we decided to do a show.”

From their reception on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” audiences seem to enjoy the budding bromance between the 94-year-old actor and the 66-year-old astrophysicist. One audience member of the Colbert show told Future of Space that “the chemistry between these two [can be] cut with a KNIFE! It's giving Martin Short+Steve Martin vibes. The world needed this duo years ago.”

Seattle space enthusiasts can find tickets at the show's official website.