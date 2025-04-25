'This character is noble, and he's beautiful': James Gunn explains how he cracked Superman in new behind-the-scenes footage (video)

DC Studios reveals a superb look at the making of "Superman" for Superman Day.

Superman | Superman Day - Behind The Scenes Look - YouTube Superman | Superman Day - Behind The Scenes Look - YouTube
Last Friday, April 18, was officially known as Superman Day and DC Studios saluted the occasion by releasing a new behind-the-scenes peek at the making of director James Gunn's "Superman" starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel which lands in theaters on July 11.

This awesome 5-minute featurette offers a wealth of new footage, costume unveilings, filming snippets, the Daily Planet set, a Kryptonian robot, and more cameras rolling making-of moments, in addition to candid comments by cast and crew and even James Gunn himself.

"Being a child, I loved the purity of Superman," Gunn shares in the video. "It was a time when I was starting to understand what movies were. I'd been trying to crack it for years. This character is noble, and he’s beautiful."

A strange shape-shifting alien being with purple skin

Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) is revealed in new "Superman" video (Image credit: DC Studios)

One of the more striking reveals is the impressive full-torso unveiling of Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), who looks absolutely magnificent in his colorful, practical effects body prosthetic. We also hear refreshing words from Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), and Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern/Guy Gardner).

"I wear my trunks on the outside of my pants," Corenswet jokes with Hoult on set regarding his iconic costume. "Like, it's liberating."

"Superman's" eclectic cast also includes Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Pa Kent), Neva Howell (Ma Kent) and Milly Alcock (Supergirl), who makes an appearance before her own "Woman of Tomorrow" film in 2026.

Need more Man of Steel in your life while you wait for Gunn's latest iteration? Check out our list of the Superman movies, ranked worst to best

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

