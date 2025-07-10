Poor old C-3PO may have been sidelined for the most recent Star Wars trilogy, but this gleaming droid holds a special place in the heart of many a Star Wars fan. And, thanks to Prime Day, you can save $28 on his impressive Lego incarnation.

This Lego Star Wars C-3PO Buildable Droid Figure set is $120 at Amazon for Prime Day

At 30cm tall, this Lego Star Wars C-3PO figure is more of a playset than a display piece, and it's seriously detailed. It even includes his silver leg that, in a Mandela Effect moment, we'd blanked from the original movies. It also boasts a tiny little minifigure-sized C-3PO. And, if you can get your hands on it, since it's retired, he can be paired with the Lego Star Wars R2D2 Buildable Droid Figure set.

Lego C-3PO: was $4,899 now $4,099 at Amazon Save $28 on an eye-catching, 30CM tall Lego model of C-3PO, one of Star Wars most memorable and enduring characters. This is the cheapest this has ever been, snap him up before he's retired like R2D2.

This is the absolutely cheapest this Lego Star Wars C-3PO set has ever been. In fact, it's the first time we've seen it drop below its RRP on Amazon. For more savings, we've rounded up the best Prime Day Lego deals.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Lego) This Lego C-3PO is original trilogy accurate, right down to his silver leg.

We were seriously impressed by Lego's build-your-own R2D2 when we reviewed it, and this set delivers the same kind of quality. We also tip our hat to Lego for giving it 1138 pieces - if you know, you know.

This is one of the most striking Star Wars sets we've seen and it won't break the bank, especially at this price. It has some articulation and is an impressive 30cm tall, just the right size to stand out on a shelf. It also boasts C-3PO's infamous silver leg, which risks sending us down that whole Mandela Effect rabbit hole again.

You even get a little information plaque and a small C-3PO minifigure to match. It's worth bearing in mind that, rated for builders 18+, this is not a play piece, it's for display only. But this is the cheapest this set has ever been, cheaper even than Lego's own website.



For more galaxy-spanning adventures, take a look at our guide to the best Lego Star Wars sets.

Key features: 1138 pieces, 38cm tall, for builders age 18+

Product launched: August 2024

Price history: This is the list price this Lego Star Wars C-3PO has ever been and the first time we've seen it drop below its $140 RRP. If this sells out at Amazon, Walmart is also currently matching this price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $112 | Walmart: $112 | Best Buy: $140 | Lego: $140

Reviews consensus: Our friends at GamesRadar underlined that "If you're content to see ol' threepy stand proudly on a shelf and not much else, this will serve you superbly." Those who've purchased the set are happy with it, and it has a 4.9 rating on Amazon.

GamesRadar: ★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a set that's fun to build and looks seriously impressive when you're done.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're buying for younger children or want a set for play. Instead, consider this Lego AT-TE Walker set.

