Matthew McConaughey unveils otherworldly aliens in upcoming sci-fi game 'Exodus' (videos)

Archetype Entertainment is priming gamers for next year’s release of "Exodus," their open-world RPG, by dealing out teaser cinematic videos that take eager fans into the details of various gameplay aspects, background stories, alien species, exotic worlds, and strange creatures that populate the title's fantastic detailed worldbuilding.

Earlier this month we shared the new trailer presenting the monstrous spacefaring alien race known as the Mara Yama, and now Matthew McConaughey, in the same guise of an eternal spokesperson and timeless observer named C.C. Orlev, narrates four more reveal teasers for creatures and aliens that players will encounter in 2025.

"In 'Exodus,' humanity, having fled a dying Earth, has found a new home in a hostile galaxy — here, we are the underdogs fighting for our survival. Players step into the role of The Traveler, humanity's last hope," the game's synopsis reads. "Your job is to journey to distant stars on the hunt to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful enemy in the universe: the Celestials."

Key art for Archetype Entertainment's "Exodus." (Image credit: Archetype)

Check out this foursome of odd denizens in the "Exodus" universe below, developed by former Bioware wizards James Ohlen and Drew Karpyshyn ("Mass Effect").

EXODUS Cinematic: 'The Koven' Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Mara Yama would make a hell of the entire universe if they had the power. The monsters they create are a testament to that. We call them Koven, the abhorrent slave soldiers of the Mara Yama Celestials. A cruel blend of changeling creature and augmented machine parts."

EXODUS Cinematic: 'The Awakened Raven' Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"There was a myth back on Earth. Two Ravens sitting on the shoulders of a God, feeding him information about the worlds below. No secret safe from their all-seeing eyes. Awakened Ravens were engineered to be problem solvers. Keen curiosity and remarkable memories. But when their Arkship stopped on the wrong planet, that memory became a curse. They can’t forget what went wrong."

EXODUS Cinematic: 'The Arkavir' Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Celestials are not big on compassion. One look at The Arkavir will tell you that much. These hearty changelings were designed to survive the extreme: Acid, radiation, even hard vacuum. Their unique biochemistry allows them to adapt to almost anything the universe might throw their way. That doesn't mean that they enjoy it."

EXODUS Cinematic: 'The Awakened Bear' Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"As we all know, The Awakened have a long proud history of contributions to our home world, but how familiar are you really with the origins of your awakened neighbors? Take the Awakened Bears. Because of their resilient physiology, their ancestors were charged with bringing medical care to early human colonies living in the most remote and hostile environments in the cluster."

"Exodus" will arrive sometime in 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox X|S.