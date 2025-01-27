'Invincible' Season 3: Release date, plot, and everything we know

Season 3 of Prime Video's ultra-violent superhero saga, "Invincible," is streaking into its next action-charged chapter starting on Feb. 6, 2025, and creator Robert Kirkman is putting the hammer down on the narrative revolving around teenager Mark Grayson and his immediate and extended family of uncanny beings.

Based on Image's "Invincible" comic books by The Walking Dead's Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, the adaptation explores Mark’s struggles as he tries to become the city's avenger while avoiding his Viltrumite father's dark legacy.

With Mark's macho blue-and-black costume finally making its debut, his breakup with Amber still fresh, Angstrom Levy apparently killed, little Oliver's superpowers emerging, Omni-Man and Allen the Alien about to bust out of prison, and the high-voltage character of Powerplex arriving to cause electric chaos, it's bound to be an impactful eight episodes that delve far deeper into the lore of the Image comics.

Here's everything we know about Prime Video's "Invincible" Season 3 as it lands for its bloody new adventures next month.

Powerplex makes his debut in "Invincible" Season 3 (Image credit: Prime Video)

"Invincible" Season 3 arrives Feb. 6, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video with a three-episode premiere to kick things off with a resounding bang. The remaining episodes will air weekly every Thursday until its finale which will appear on March 13, with no mid-season interruption this outing, unlike Season 2.

"INVINCIBLE" SEASON 3 PLOT

There's always an abundance of activity in the dynamic story of Invincible and this third season promises more of the same with ever-faster pacing and bigger action. We'll pick right up from the end of the second season as Mark engages in a rigorous training regiment with Cecil to hone his speed, strength, and skills.

But does Cecil push too hard and will a breakup ensue? The disgraced and guilt-ridden Omni-Man is going to be hatching a plan with Allen the Alien to escape from Viltrumite jail. Meanwhile, as Mark slips into his new blue costume, signaling a darker shade of his demeanor, Oliver is growing rapidly and becomes the fledgling superhero Kid Omni-Man. And we expect some fallout from Mark's breakup with Amber and a new romance emerging between him and Atom Eve.

We see no resting period in sight for Kirkman's superhero spectacular!

"INVINCIBLE" SEASON 3 VOCAL CAST

Atom Eve produces a forcefield in "Invincible" Season 3 (Image credit: Prime Video)

While there are always last-minute reveals of some fun and surprising vocal star cameos, the main roster leads off with "The Walking Dead's" Steven Yuen back as Mark Grayson/Invincible.

He'll be joined by Gillian Jacobs (Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve), Walton Goggins (Global Defense Agency’s Cecil Stedman), J.K. Simmons (Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode), Seth Rogan (Allen The Alien), Khary Payton (Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson), Ross Marquand (Robot), Mark Hamill (Art Rosenbaum), Peter Cullen (Thaedus), and many others yet to be announced.

"INVINCIBLE" SEASON 3 TEASERS AND TRAILERS

October's first "Invincible" Season 3 teaser was a meta-humorous sneak peek that checked in with Mark Grayson while he’s dining at Burger Mart, only to have Cecil barge in via teleportation to remind him of all the upcoming challenges that face him and ask what exactly he’s been doing to prepare himself. Training time is here. No pressure at all, there's just 8 billion people counting on him!

Invincible - Season 3 Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

A full trailer hit in December when Prime Video treated fans to the barrage of threats and incidents awaiting Mark by showing impressive stats for Mark's new Cecil-lead training program that has the 19-year-old shoved up against the limits of his moral convictions.

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"We can be the good guys, or we can be the guys who save the world. We can’t be both," warns Cecil. The Mauler Twins make a return appearance, as do D.A. Sinclair's robo-zombies, the Reanimen. The iconic blue-and black costume shows up, and young purple-skinned Oliver rumbles with supervillains twice his size after being formally included as a working member of the Guardians of the Globe.

Finally, let's not forget Omni-Man formulating a plot to destroy the Viltrum Empire.

"INVINCIBLE" SEASON 3 DIRECTOR, WRITERS, AND CREW

Invincible battles Reanimen in "Invincible" Season 3 (Image credit: Prime Video)

Produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, "Invincible" Season 3 should directly follow the "Invincible" comic book series written by Kirkman with artwork by Walker and Ottley that ran from 2003-2018. Simon Racioppa joins Kirkman as "Invincible's" co-showrunner. Executive producers are Kirkman, Racioppa Seth Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg. Helen Leigh and Cory Walker serve as co-executive producers.

Composer John Paesano created the "Invincible" theme and accompanying score.