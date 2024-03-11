Wander into the wasteland for Prime Video's live-action 'Fallout' series (trailer)

Pop open a warm Nuka-Cola, strap on some power armor and gulp down this radical full trailer for Prime Video's upcoming "Fallout" live-action series that captures the surreal spirit and post-apocalyptic insanity of an atomic wasteland as vault dwellers venture forth after two centuries to explore the retro-futuristic environment.

First hatched back in 1997, the lucrative "Fallout" media franchise is a series of atompunk video games from Interplay Entertainment and Bethesda Softworks that take place in various radioactive zones of a devastated North America in the 22nd century and beyond, where players explore a nuclear-ravaged open-world landscape of an alternative tomorrow in a dangerous realm of strange and unusual survivors.

Via multiple sequels and spinoffs, the most recent being 2018's "Fallout 76," "Fallout" has remain the gold standard for quirky sci-fi role-playing and action role-playing games on every major platform and now Prime Video's highly-anticipated TV series is set to be unleashed onto modern society April 11.

Launch back into the wasteland for Amazon Prime Video's new "Fallout" TV series debuting on April 11. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, 'Fallout' is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of 'Westworld,' starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Moises Arias, Johnny Pemberton, and Kyle MacLachlan."

The dynamic creative pair of Nolan and Joy will head up the writing team and will also be executive producing the ambitious project with their production company, Kilter Films, in conjunction with Bethesda Softworks and Bethesda Game Studios. Kilter Films' Athena Wickham, Bethesda Softworks' James Altman, and Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard will also serve as series executive producers.

"Fallout's" eight-episode first season debuts all chapters on April, 11 on Amazon Prime Video.