Are these names of real spacecraft or fictional ones? Test your sci-fi smarts in our quiz!
Both science fiction and real life have provided some interesting spacecraft names, sometimes borrowing from each other. This quiz will test to see if you know the difference.
Spacecraft have some of the coolest names in the galaxy — from sleek probes and rovers to star-hopping vessels in sci-fi blockbusters.
Some names are etched into history — like Voyager, which is still sending signals from deep space, or Apollo, which carried humans to the Moon. Others, like Serenity or the Millennium Falcon, live in the imaginations of fans across the world. This quiz blends real-life missions with fictional ships from movies, TV, and books.
Your job? Spot the difference.
Let’s see if you can separate the real rockets from the make-believe machines!
Try it out below and see how well you score!
