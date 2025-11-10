Could this film become the 1st western movie to send a filmmaker into space?

The romantic comedy "I See You" aims to become the first western film to launch a filmmaker into low-Earth orbit to shoot key scenes.
"I See You" won't be entirely shot in orbit, but will mix in-space footage with recorded stock footage. This ambitious project hails from Italian producer Andrea Iervolino ("Ferrari," "To The Bone"), his unique astro-centric Space11 Corp production company, and screenwriters Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider. Currently, a lead filmmaker has yet to be determined and any specific plot or casting details have been kept secret.
"I See You" hopes to begin shooting in 2026, but with crowded launch schedules, that date might change. Of course, the key required element of making this all happen is booking a seat aboard a crewed spaceflight — and that process appears to still be in the works.
Still, adding to the project's credibility is Scott Kelly, the author, speaker, and former NASA astronaut who set records for his year-long stay on the International Space Station. Kelly will soon add another Hollywood advisor gig to his resume of accomplishments when he joins the upcoming production for a romantic drama set in the vacuum of space.
As a seasoned astronaut who flew to space four times on various missions over the course of a 17-year NASA career, Kelly is completely qualified to aid the producer, actors, and director in setting up safety measures and making suggestions on how best to complete this risky proposal.
According to Deadline, Kelly is expected to "lend his first-hand expertise to ensure authenticity in the portrayal of human endurance, isolation, and emotional connection in the vastness of space."
"Having Scott Kelly on board is an extraordinary honor," Iervolino told Deadline. "His experience brings emotional truth and scientific realism to our vision — reminding us that love and humanity transcend every boundary, even in the silence of space."
In 2023, the Russian feature called "The Challenge" did shoot certain sequences in space to be edited into the finished product, giving it the distinction of being the first ever to do so. And of course we've all read news over the past few years of "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman working with Tom Cruise and SpaceX for a major project shot entirely in outer space, but that seems like much more of a wishful dream than an actual concrete project in development.
