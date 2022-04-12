Former astronaut Scott Kelly launches 1st NFT, with sales supporting Ukraine

A piece from former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly's first NFT drop, a collection called "Dreams Out of This World." Kelly has been a vocal and frequent critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; his support for the besieged nation comes through in the piece, which features the Ukrainian flag.

Record-setting former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly has memorialized his time in space via art.

Kelly, who spent 340 consecutive days aboard the International Space Station in 2015 and 2016, just launched his first-ever NFT, an art project called "Dreams Out of This World." He hopes the offering inspires people to reach for the stars, as an iconic book inspired him long ago.

"My story is not the typical astronaut story. I was a bad student growing up — didn't do well in school, kind of a daydreamer," Kelly told Space.com.

"I found inspiration in a book, which is Tom Wolfe's 'The Right Stuff,' " he added. "So I really, really believe in this idea that inspiration, done in the right way for the right person at the right time, can have extraordinary results."

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly once wore a gorilla suit on the International Space Station, as referenced in this piece from his new NFT drop, "Dreams Out of This World." (Image credit: Scott Kelly/Orange Comet)

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are pieces of data, stored in a digital ledger called a blockchain, that represent unique assets. NFTs are part of the emerging digital world known as the metaverse, and Kelly hopes "Dreams Out of This World" helps introduce people to this somewhat confusing new realm.

"I think the metaverse and crypto[currency] and blockchain will be a big part of our future," he said. "So it seemed like the right time for me to get involved."

The "Dreams Out of This World" drop is a collaboration with the content creation studio Orange Comet. It consists of a series of pieces showing Kelly in space, with a variously reimagined Earth in the background. Those pieces went on auction today (April 12) — the International Day of Human Spaceflight, which celebrates cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's historic 1961 orbital mission — along with some of Kelly's spaceflight memorabilia.

The auction will continue for 72 hours. You can learn more, and see the pieces, here (opens in new tab).

All of the net proceeds from this initial drop will go to the Ukraine efforts of the Global Empowerment Mission (opens in new tab) (GEM), a nonprofit organization that helps disaster-stricken nations and communities.

"We are here to help in the midst of extreme disaster and crisis, and GEM is so appreciative of each and every effort that comes in to support the mission," GEM president and founder Michael Capponi said in a statement.

"Every donation, creative endeavor, organization and partner plays a huge role in the sustained success of the longstanding relief efforts we are able to provide as a non-governmental organization, and we thank Scott and team for their gracious donation and creative efforts to support and provide aid," Capponi added.

This funding detail shouldn't come as a shock; Kelly has been a vocal opponent of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine , condemning it repeatedly and in the strongest possible terms. And one of the new "Dreams Out of This World" pieces shows Ukraine's famous blue-and-yellow flag rising high off Earth.

"Putin’s war crimes and the Russian people’s support or indifference of them has doomed Russia to a very bleak future," Kelly tweeted (opens in new tab), in both Russian and English, on April 5.

Kelly no longer holds the American record for the longest continuous human spaceflight, by the way. NASA's Mark Vande Hei broke it recently, coming home on March 30 after a 355-day stay aboard the space station.

But Kelly is far from bitter about losing the top spot.

"I think it's great, because it shows that we're making progress," he said. "Records are made to be broken. So I'm really happy to see Mark do it, and I'm sure someone someday will break his record as well."