Cygnus space freighter arrives at space station with 8,200 pounds of cargo aboard

By Tereza Pultarova, Robert Lea
last updated

The space station's Canadarm2 robotic grabber captured the incoming cargo carrier at 5:52 a.m. EDT.

The Cygnus NG-19 cargo freighter arrived at the International Space Station on Friday, Aug. 4, after a two-day space ride with 8,200 pounds (3,700 kilograms) of supply, experiments and new technology aboard. 

The craft, built by U.S. aerospace giant Northrop Grumman and named after astronaut Laurel Clark who perished during the Columbia space shuttle disaster in 2003, was the last to launch on a version of the company's Antares rocket using a first stage built in Ukraine. 

The craft arrived at the orbital outpost at 5:52 a.m. EDT (0952 GMT) on Friday when it was captured by the space station's robotic arm operated by astronauts Woody Hoburg and Frank Rubio. Berthing was confirmed around 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Hatch opening is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT (1500 GMT), per NASA Television.

Related: Antares rocket makes its final launch, sending cargo to the International Space Station

An image taken during a previous meeting between the ISS and the Cygnus cargo craft. (Image credit: NASA)

Among the cargo stowed inside the capsule is a new potable water dispenser (PWD), which will provide the International Space Station crew with hot water and improved sanitization, and a memory card that contains creative works from students from around the world. Cygnus will also deliver the equipment needed for several cutting-edge ISS research projects, including human brain cells that will be cultured into 3D cell models for gene therapy testing, a probe to measure plasma density over Earth and the final version of a spacecraft fire protection experiment.

The Cygnus NG-19 mission lifted off NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Tuesday (Aug. 1), at 8:31 p.m. EDT (0031 GMT). The spacecraft will remained docked at the station's Unity module until Oct. 2023. 

RELATED STORIES:

—  Track the ISS: How and where to see it

 — Space weather forecasts to get a boost from new probe on the International Space Station

 —  Fire-in-space experiment could soon make its way to the moon

This was the 19th commercial resupply mission from Northrop Grumman and represented the final planned launch of the current version of the Antares rocket, the Antares 230 series, which uses a first stage built by Ukraine's Yuzhnoye State Design Office and Yuzhmash Machine Building factory and RD-181 engines from Russian company NPO Energomash. 

Northrop Grumman is now working on a new first stage in partnership with Firefly Aerospace, according to Space News. The new rocket, Antares 330, is expected to make its debut flight in mid-2025, Space News reported. In the meantime, the company will be launching its future cargo missions on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Cygnus craft are currently used by Northrop Grumman on resupply missions to the ISS as part of the second Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) contract. Since 2014, Northrop Grumman says that Cygnus has carried over 70,000 pounds (31,500 kg) of critical cargo to the space station. 

This article was updated at 8:30 a.m. EDT Aug. 4 with confirmation of the successful berthing.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tereza Pultarova
Tereza Pultarova
Senior Writer

Tereza is a London-based science and technology journalist, aspiring fiction writer and amateur gymnast. Originally from Prague, the Czech Republic, she spent the first seven years of her career working as a reporter, script-writer and presenter for various TV programmes of the Czech Public Service Television. She later took a career break to pursue further education and added a Master's in Science from the International Space University, France, to her Bachelor's in Journalism and Master's in Cultural Anthropology from Prague's Charles University. She worked as a reporter at the Engineering and Technology magazine, freelanced for a range of publications including Live Science, Space.com, Professional Engineering, Via Satellite and Space News and served as a maternity cover science editor at the European Space Agency.