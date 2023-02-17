Watch SpaceX's Crew-6 astronaut flight live online

Crew-6 members in a SpaceX Crew Dragon. Seated from left: Andrey Fedyaev of Roscosmos; NASA's Warren "Woody" Hoburg; NASA's Stephen Bowen; and Sultan Al-Neyadi from the United Arab Emirates.

A new SpaceX crewed mission is about to take flight.

Crew-6 will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) no sooner than Feb. 26. The four astronauts will ride to the orbital lab aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and dock with the ISS less than a day later.

Onboard is the first United Arab Emirates astronaut to perform a long-duration mission (Sultan Al-Neyadi), NASA astronauts Warren "Woody" Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, and Andrey Fedyaev of Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Here's how you can follow the latest news for the mission online or sign up for a virtual launch experience accessible from anywhere in the world with good Internet.

Feb. 17 onwards: NASA Crew-6 virtual activities

Feb. 17 and following: Registration is open now for NASA Crew-6 virtual activities. "The virtual guest program for this launch includes curated launch resources, timely mission updates, and a virtual guest passport stamp following a successful launch," NASA says (opens in new tab). You can get more details here (opens in new tab).

TBD: NASA's press conferences

NASA traditionally holds several press conferences before launch, but the timing of those has not been announced yet.

In the week before launch on Feb. 26 there will likely be a science-focused press conference, as well as a mission preview press conference with an updated weather forecast. We will add those details as they become available.

Feb. 25: Launch coverage begins

Feb. 25, 10:30 p.m. EST (0330 GMT Feb. 26): The launch broadcast will begin on NASA TV and will be available here at Space.com as well. Coverage is available on the agency's website (opens in new tab) and social media channels as well, such as YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), LinkedIn (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), Daily Motion (opens in new tab) and NASA's App (opens in new tab).

Feb. 26: Launch

Feb. 26, 2:07 a.m. EST (0707 GMT): Crew-6 will launch from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The four astronauts will ride into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This launch time is subject to weather and technical factors and may change.

Feb. 26, TBD: NASA will likely hold a press conference shortly after the launch. The timing of the press conference has not yet been announced and is subject to whether the launch went on time and is going well.

Feb. 27: Docking

Feb. 27, at roughly 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT): The Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will dock with the space-facing port of the ISS Harmony module. NASA has not announced exact timing, nor when they plan to carry live coverage of the event. We will add that information here when available.

Feb. 27 TBD: The crew will open the hatches to the ISS and do a brief arrival ceremony with the Expedition 69 crew in front of the camera. NASA has not announced exact timing, nor when they plan to carry live coverage of the event. We will add that information here when available.

