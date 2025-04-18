'Take care of our station. It's our everything.' Russian cosmonaut hands control of ISS over to Japanese astronaut (video)

News
By published

The change of command ceremony sets the stage for an epic return to Earth for three space travelers.

The keys to the International Space Station just changed hands.

Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos passed control of the orbiting lab over to Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in a change-of-command ceremony this afternoon (April 18).

"Take care of our station," Ovchinin told Onishi shortly after handing him the symbolic key to the International Space Station (ISS). "It's our everything."

ISS Expedition 72 Commander Alexey Ovchinin (left) hands the symbolic key to the orbiting lab to Japan's Takuya Onishi (right) in a change-of-command ceremony on April 18, 2025.

ISS Expedition 72 Commander Alexey Ovchinin (left) hands the symbolic key to the orbiting lab to Japan's Takuya Onishi (right) in a change-of-command ceremony on April 18, 2025. (Image credit: NASA)

"Thank you very much, Alexey," Onishi replied. "It's a great honor for me to accept the command of the ISS, and I feel so special that I am taking over the command from you."

After Onishi said a few more words, the two men embraced, and the rest of the ISS crew applauded.

The ceremony was one of the final orbital events for Ovchinin, fellow cosmonaut Ivan Vagner and NASA's Don Pettit. The trio arrived at the ISS aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on Sept. 11 and are scheduled to depart on Saturday (April 19) at 5:57 p.m. EDT (2157 GMT).

That undocking will mark the official end of the station's current Expedition 72, which Ovchinin commands, and the start of Expedition 73, with Onishi in control.

Related stories:

Interview: Inside astronaut Don Pettit's jaw-dropping space photography

'Spaceborne': Astronaut Don Pettit's amazing space photos (gallery)

International Space Station: Everything you need to know about the orbital laboratory

If all goes according to plan, the Soyuz carrying Ovchinin, Pettit and Vagner will touch down on the steppe of Kazakhstan on Saturday around 9:20 p.m. EDT (0120 GMT and 6:20 a.m. local Kazakh time on April 20).

You can watch their homecoming live on Space.com when the time comes.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about human spaceflight

Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong's gold Omega moonwatch sells for record $2.2M at auction

Haircut on high: Getting a trim in space | Space picture of the day for April 17, 2025

NASA's sun-studying PUNCH mission captures its 1st-light images. Everything looks great so far
See more latest
Most Popular
A hazy orange glow with stars in the background.
NASA's sun-studying PUNCH mission captures its 1st-light images. Everything looks great so far
Logo for the Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.
Star Wars Celebration reveals new footage about Sigourney Weaver's 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' character
A pseudo-color image of the ultra-diffuse galaxy FCC 224, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Ghostly galaxy without dark matter baffles astronomers
a pillar of dust and gas extends outward in a nebula
Cosmic party streamer for Hubble's 35th | Space picture of the day for April 18, 2025
Logo for the &quot;Star Wars Maul – Shadow Lord&quot; TV show.
'Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord' is the next animated series from a galaxy far, far away coming to Disney Plus
the skeleton of a building stands smoking in rubble after a fire. A blue dumpster in the foreground on the bottom left has a sign that reads &#039;NO PARKING&#039;
Explosion destroys building at Northrop Grumman rocket test site in Utah
The MEV-1 spacecraft, developed by Northrop Grumman&#039;s Space Logistics, successfully undocked with Intelsat&#039;s IS-901 satellite. Photo released April 9, 2025.
2 private satellites undock after pioneering life-extension mission
a Lego toy model of a Star Wars sci-fi spaceship
It's always a pleasure to meet a new Lego Star Wars set, as Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship drops in for Star Wars Day
Star Wars: Starfighter movie logo
Ryan Gosling's new 'Star Wars' movie 'Starfighter' is coming in 2027, and it has nothing to do with the Starfighter games
SpaceX&#039;s Crew-10 astronaut mission for NASA launches toward the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center on March 14, 2025.
'It's very pro-commercial space right now': An industry insider's off-Earth status report