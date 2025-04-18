'Take care of our station. It's our everything.' Russian cosmonaut hands control of ISS over to Japanese astronaut (video)

The keys to the International Space Station just changed hands.
Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos passed control of the orbiting lab over to Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in a change-of-command ceremony this afternoon (April 18).
"Take care of our station," Ovchinin told Onishi shortly after handing him the symbolic key to the International Space Station (ISS). "It's our everything."
"Thank you very much, Alexey," Onishi replied. "It's a great honor for me to accept the command of the ISS, and I feel so special that I am taking over the command from you."
After Onishi said a few more words, the two men embraced, and the rest of the ISS crew applauded.
The ceremony was one of the final orbital events for Ovchinin, fellow cosmonaut Ivan Vagner and NASA's Don Pettit. The trio arrived at the ISS aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on Sept. 11 and are scheduled to depart on Saturday (April 19) at 5:57 p.m. EDT (2157 GMT).
That undocking will mark the official end of the station's current Expedition 72, which Ovchinin commands, and the start of Expedition 73, with Onishi in control.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
If all goes according to plan, the Soyuz carrying Ovchinin, Pettit and Vagner will touch down on the steppe of Kazakhstan on Saturday around 9:20 p.m. EDT (0120 GMT and 6:20 a.m. local Kazakh time on April 20).
You can watch their homecoming live on Space.com when the time comes.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong's gold Omega moonwatch sells for record $2.2M at auction
Haircut on high: Getting a trim in space | Space picture of the day for April 17, 2025