Our Valentine’s Day Gift list is brimming with Star Wars, Star Trek, and NASA ideas

The most romantic day of the year is nearly upon us and as you’re frantically trying to find that perfect present for the Star Wars, Star Trek, NASA, Lego, and Astronomy aficionado in your immediate orbit, check out our 2023 selection of suitable gifts to help celebrate Valentine’s Day in true geeky style.

Cupid has his arrows primed for action when February 14 comes up on the calendar and you can add to the amorous action by picking out out one of more of these Valentine’s goodies chosen from the spacey worlds we love to inhabit.

From Valentine Space Tattoos and Star Trek: The Next Generation socks, to a silver Star Wars pendant and joyous Lego Lovebirds, these 25 gifts in our special holiday list are sure to rouse your emotions and imagination no matter how you celebrate. And for year-round gift ideas, be sure to check out our guide to the best space gifts, best Star Wars gifts (opens in new tab), and best Star Trek gifts too.

Star Wars Gifts

(opens in new tab) Valentine’s Day Sweater Grogu Plush by Mattel - $15.99 at Target (opens in new tab) Baby Yoda is primed for V-Day in the squishy form of this adorable plush emblazoned with the "Clan of Two" phrase.

(opens in new tab) Japor Snippet Star Wars Pendant by RockLove - $145 at RockLove (opens in new tab) This sterling silver Japor Snippet Pendant was inspired by the lucky charm Anakin Skywalker gave Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequels and is carved with traditional Tatooine sand symbols.

(opens in new tab) Rey Valentine’s Pop! By Funko - $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Honor your loved ones with this Rey Valentine’s Day bobblehead that comes complete with a heart-shaped gift and the inspiring message: “You’re my Rey of hope!”

(opens in new tab) Yoda Plush Dog Toy by Fetch for Pets - Was $11.99 now $9.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Valentine's Day is for our furry friends as well so here's a fun threesome of Yoda, Chewie, and Darth Vader plush toys so your pups can participate in the loving celebration.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Gold Edition Playing Cards by Theory11 - $16.95 at Theory11 (opens in new tab) Cast in an elegant gold tint that recalls C-3PO's shiny alloy skin, these custom Star Wars playing cards are printed with all your favorite characters on a standard sized deck.

Lego gifts

We've gathered a nice mix of space themed and valentine's day themed Lego sets here for you to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS Was $849.99 now $769.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $80 on the biggest Lego Star Wars set currently available. Made up of 7,541 pieces, this is undoubtedly the crowning glory of any Star Wars fan. You'll just need an entire coffee table to display it. But your friends will be jealous.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Was $89.99 now $71.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 20% on the most adorable Star Wars Lego kit in the galaxy. The Child – aka Grogu aka Baby Yoda – is a great display piece (and it even comes with a Grogu minifig too).

(opens in new tab) LEGO City Lunar Space Station Was $79.99 now $62.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Blast into the moon's orbit with this fantastic 500-piece Lunar Space Station playset that comes complete with a Docking Space Capsule, Science and Botany Labs and see-though Sleeping Quarters for the 5 Astronaut Minifigures!

(opens in new tab) Lego Valentine’s Picnic Set - $53.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Lego's Romantic Valentine Picnic set comes packed with two minifigures eating sandwiches, cakes and beverages on a heart-shaped lawn under the shade of a blossoming tree.

(opens in new tab) Lego Valentine's Lovebirds - $24.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Lego's Valentine's Lovebirds building kit embraces the holiday with a pair of colorful feathered friends for a touching tribute to the Day of Love and measures 4.5 in. (11.5 cm) high.

(opens in new tab) Lego Decorative Heart - was $49.98 now $45.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Here's a huge Lego Decorative Heart to display on a window or wall or to proudly present to friends or loved ones for Valentine's Day. Measures approximately 19cm in height and 20cm in width including the hanger.

(opens in new tab) Lego Valentine’s Brown Bear - $33.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This 245-piece Valentine's Brown Bear is clutching a bright red heart and comes complete with posable arms and ears, in addition to a picnic blanket setting with red hearts and flowers. Stands over 4 in. (11 cm) high.

(opens in new tab) Lego Valentine's Roses - $24.36 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Lego roses are the perfect gift for Valentine's Day with no water required. Set includes a pair of buildable red roses with adjustable stems, each measuring 10 in. (26 cm) long.

NASA gifts

(opens in new tab) Custom Kiks NASA Hightops - was $120 now $69.95 at CustomKiks (opens in new tab) Slip into these NASA-inspired hightop shoes to explore uncharted territory, or just venture into the outer reaches of your backyard. Limited edition design made with premium-grade canvas and a Max Comfort inner lining.

(opens in new tab) NASA Valentine’s Day Mars Shirt - $19.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Here's a machine-washable garment with a message from the Red Planet perfect for Valentine's Day. Comes in multiple colors with a Mars rover image and official NASA logo for sci-fi faithful, scientists, or anyone with Mars on their mind.

(opens in new tab) NASA Socks - $14.99 at Rock 'Em Socks (opens in new tab) Your tired feet will thank you for these comfortable space-based socks in heather with official NASA logo emblazoned on the shin. Comes in multiple sizes from Youth to L/XL.

(opens in new tab) Astronaut Bear - $99.99 at Vermont Teddy Bear (opens in new tab) Vermont Teddy Bears salutes the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with this huggable 15" astronaut Teddy Bear. Comes fully equipped with a removable spacesuit, jetpack, helmet and boots.

(opens in new tab) NASA Smartwatch Band - $39.95 at MobyFox (opens in new tab) Adorn your wrist with this NASA Space Shuttle smartwatch band made with high-grade printed silicone and a stainless steel buckle. Sweat resistant, UV-resistant and recyclable. Compatible with Apple Watch models and smartwatches equipped with a 22 mm pin.

Star Trek gifts

(opens in new tab) Star Trek: The Original Series You Stun Me Women's Relaxed Scoop Neck T-Shirt - $22.95 at the Star Trek Shop (opens in new tab) Valentine's Day and Star Trek are a perfect pair as this cool women's t-shirt reveals. Features a Star Trek phaser with a funny message that summarizes a person's gal-actic love.

(opens in new tab) Star Trek Valentine's Day Collage Two-Tone Mug - $18.95 at the Star Trek Shop (opens in new tab) This Valentine's Day Collage Two Tone Ceramic Mug is colorfully accented with a constellation of candy hearts using Star Trek quotes, starships, and symbols in its romantic design. Dishwasher safe and comes in 11 oz or 15 oz sizes.

(opens in new tab) Star Trek: The Next Generation 2023 Wall Calendar - $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stargazers will relish this Star Trek: TNG calendar showcasing twelve months of images from science fiction’s most beloved franchise. Features images of the entire TNG crew and outer space adventures of the U. S. S. Enterprise.

(opens in new tab) Star Trek: The Original Series Spock Valentine Amazon Raglan Baseball Tee - $28.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Spock fans should rejoice over this clever Star Trek Valentine's Day shirt available for both men and women. Officially licensed merchandise sold in either Black or Navy Blue.

(opens in new tab) Star Trek: The Next Generation Picard Worf Geordi Men's Crew Socks 3 Pair Pack - $18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Here's a terrific trio of Star Trek: TNG socks made with a stylish blend of polyester, spandex, and nylon and printed with the faces of three fan-favorite characters. Officially licensed product that fits men's shoe size 6-12.

Space & Astronomy gifts

(opens in new tab) Personalized Star Map - was from $65 now from $55 at Twinkle in Time (opens in new tab) See how the stars aligned when you were born with this unique gift from Twinkle In Time. Each high-quality custom print reveals the exact position of the heavenly bodies on any specific date and location. Available in three different sizes.

(opens in new tab) AED Moon Lamp - was $30 now $19.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Advanced 3D print technology is employed to create a realistic lunar surface on this 4.8-inch moon lamp to illuminate your bedroom. Upgraded battery capacity to 500mAH. Comes in 16 selectable colors with adjustable brightness.

(opens in new tab) Solar System Planetarium - $21.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Inspire a love of the solar system with this instructive set that teaches kids about our planetary neighborhood. Includes planets, stencils, squeeze glow paint pen, rods, string, a fact-filled chart and 10 sets of Kidz Quiz question.

(opens in new tab) Litanika 3D Galaxy Comforter Set - from $38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Drift off into deep space with this colorful galaxy comforter set showcasing a vivid starscape background for imaginative slumbering. Microfiber bedding set includes 1 Galaxy Comforter (90 x 90 in) and 2 Pillowcases (20 x 26 in).