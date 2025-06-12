Father's Day is a special occasion in a family's calendar. It's also one of the many events where huge retailers, like Amazon, have excellent sales.

From the best telescopes to the best star projectors and more, there are plenty of deals to be found across Amazon. Most of the deals in our round-up will arrive in time for Father's Day (if you're a Prime member) and we've reviewed a lot of the items on offer too, so we recommend each item.

Here are the 10 best deals on Amazon ahead of Father's Day that we've searched across the galaxy to find (or, at least, across their website). So, take your pick from ideas that'll help him relax, send him on a journey of galactic discovery, or allow him to team up with the kids/grandkids for some Father's Day space-themed fun.

Best deals we recommend ahead of Father's Day 2025

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

Best Father's Day telescope deals on Amazon 2025

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ: was $200 now $117.75 at Amazon Get a massive 41% off this excellent beginner telescope. We rate it as one of the best budget telescopes on the market, and it's perfect for someone looking to try their hand at astronomy. It's also ideal for Father's Day as the kids can get involved too, and it's easy to use. It features a 70mm aperture, a tripod, two eyepieces, a finderscope and a free download of astronomy software. Note: This price is for Prime members only, so you'll have to sign up if you want this deal.

Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ: was $360 now $310 at Amazon If you're looking for something with more firepower and light-gathering ability, you might want to consider $50 off the Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ. It features 102mm fully coated primary mirrors and a lens diameter of the same size. It also comes with a tripod, two eyepieces, a finderscope and more. Note: Prime members will receive this in time for Father's Day. We think it's one of the best telescopes for beginners available.

Best Father's Day star projector deals on Amazon 2025

Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $100 now $81 at Amazon Save up to 19% on one of the best star projectors around. Available in Black, Blue and White, this rechargeable piece of kit emits incredibly bright and colorful imagery through a range of replaceable optical film discs. Note: To maximize the savings, you must be a Prime member and claim the extra 10% off. Prime members receive an exclusive price, but the 10% bonus coupon is universally available.

Govee Star Light Projector: was $95 now $70 at Amazon Save a sizable 26% on what we think is an excellent star projector for louder environments. In our review, we loved its quality and thought it was well worth the money, but it isn't the quietest operator, so if you're looking for something of quality in an environment with some background noise, this is what you want. Note: Prime members will get this in time for Father's Day.

Best Father's Day binoculars deals on Amazon 2025

Bushnell Trophy XLT: $45.97 at Amazon Okay, we're cheating here a little bit. But, the Bushnell Trophy XLT 10x42 binoculars are now less than a dollar off their lowest-ever price. They're also on sale at other reputable retailers for the same price, so we're counting it. They offer 42mm aperture, up to 10x magnification, Bak-4 prisms and multi-coated anti-reflective optics along with a weatherproof design, all for under $50. They're a great balance of quality and affordability, ideal for skywatching and terrestrial viewing. Note: Prime members can receive these in time for Father's Day.

Celestron Cometron 7x50 Bundle: was $68 now $59 at Amazon It may only be a 13% saving, but that's a pretty big deal for some of the best binoculars, especially as they're suitable for the whole family. If the Dad you know loves stargazing and they also love showing the little ones in their life what it's like to look at the night sky, then this is the top pick. Plus, a tripod adaptor means you can keep the wonderful view in the 50mm objective lenses perfectly still. Note: This will arive in time for Father's Day.

Best Father's Day Lego deals on Amazon 2025

Lego Mars Perseverance Rover: was $100 now $83 at Amazon Save 17% and get one of the lowest prices we've seen this year on one of the best Lego space sets on the market. It features over 1100 pieces and the finished set includes 360-degree steering, full suspension for moving over uneven surfaces, movable arms, buildable scientific parts and an augmented app. Note: This will arrive in time for Father's Day for Prime members.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2: was $100 now $80 at Amazon Save 20% on arguably the most iconic droid in cinematic history. This buildable R2 comes with over a thousand pieces, a display plaque, a minifigure of itself and Darth Malak and it features a 360-degree rotating head, a detachable third leg and attachable periscope and tools. Note: Prime members will receive this before Father's Day.

Best Father's Day model rocket deals on Amazon 2025

Estes Alpha III Launch Set: was $42.30 now $36 at Amazon It's never too late in life to pick up a new hobby, so why not get your space-loving Dad one of the best model rocket sets? Especially one voted top spot for beginners. This kit has pretty much everything you need to fly a rocket and it offers around an hour of assembly time. It's a fun activity for Father’s Day and you get a 15% saving. Note: This will not arrive in time for Father's Day, so bare that in mind.