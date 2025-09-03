SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites into orbit in Wednesday morning liftoff from Florida (video)

SpaceX launched a fresh batch of Starlink spacecraft into orbit this morning (Sep. 3), lofting 28 more satellites into the company's megaconstellation of over 8,000.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex-40, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:56 a.m. EDT (1156 GMT). The mission, Starlink 10-22, carried more than two dozen of the broadband relays into low-Earth orbit (LEO), deploying the satellites about an hour after liftoff, SpaceX confirmed in a post on X.

It was the 14th launch of B1083, the Falcon 9 booster that supported Starlink 10-22. About 2.5 minutes after liftoff, the booter successfully executed a main engine cutoff (MECO) and stage separation from the rocket's upper half.

After successful deceleration and landing burns, B1083 softly touched down on SpaceX's A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about six minutes later.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 B1083 stands on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, Sep. 3, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Starlink 10-22 is SpaceX's 113th launch of 2025, and is the second of five Starlink launches the company has scheduled for this week.

SpaceX's Starlink megaconstellation currently totals more than 8,100 satellites in LEO, according to astronomer and spacecraft tracker Jonathan McDowell. They provide internet access to Starlink subscribers around the globe, offering access to low-latency high speed internet with nearly worldwide coverage.