SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Florida sends 28 Starlink satellites into Earth orbit (video)
Liftoff occurred at 8:32 a.m. EDT on Friday (Sept. 5).
SpaceX continued to expand its commercial internet broadcast network with the launch of 28 more satellites on Friday (Sept. 5).
The company founded by billionaire Elon Musk sent the 28 Starlink units into low Earth orbit atop a Falcon 9 rocket flying from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The initial ascent was completed in under nine minutes, followed by about a 45-minute coast.
The Starlink satellites (Group 10-57) were on track to be deployed from the Falcon 9's second stage one hour and 4 minutes after the launch.
The rocket's first stage completed its 27th flight, returning again to the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" for a successful vertical landing.
The mission marked the 463rd reuse of a Falcon 9 first stage and the 499th successful recovery for the company. It was SpaceX's 111th Falcon 9 mission of 2025 out of a total of 529 since 2010.
The Starlink megaconstellation now numbers more than 8,370 active satellites.
