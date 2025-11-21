SpaceX launches the 100th mission of the year from Florida's Space Coast

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 29 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Nov. 20, 2025. It was the 100th liftoff of the year from Florida.

Another SpaceX launch, another milestone.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station tonight (Nov. 20) at 10:39 p.m. EST (0339 GMT on Nov. 21), carrying 29 of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites to orbit.

It was the 100th liftoff of the year from the Sunshine State, a nice round number that had never been reached before.

The rocket's first stage came back to Earth as planned about 8.5 minutes after liftoff tonight, touching down in the Atlantic Ocean on the SpaceX droneship "Just Read the Instructions." It was the 23rd flight for this particular booster, which carries the designation 1080.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, continued hauling the Starlink craft toward low Earth orbit , where they'll be deployed about 65 minutes after launch.

'SpaceX is responsible for the vast majority of this year's record-breaking rocket traffic from the Space Coast, which features two side-by-side spaceports: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center .

Elon Musk 's company has now launched a total of 149 Falcon 9 missions in 2025, more than 90 of them from Florida. (The others have flown from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.) That total, which increases every other day or so, is a record; the previous high, set in 2024, was 132 Falcon 9 launches.

