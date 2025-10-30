Watch SpaceX launch its 100th Starlink mission of 2025 today

SpaceX will launch its 100th Starlink mission of the year today (Oct. 30), and you can watch the action live.
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 of SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites is scheduled to liftoff from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base today, during a four-hour window that opens at 4:06 p.m. EDT (2006 GMT; 1:06 p.m. local California time).
You can watch it live via SpaceX's website or X account. Coverage will begin about five minutes before launch.
Starlink, SpaceX's internet-beaming network in low Earth orbit (LEO), is by far the largest satellite constellation ever assembled. The company has lofted more than 10,000 Starlink spacecraft to date, and nearly 8,800 of them are active today.
Most of SpaceX's launches these days go toward building out Starlink even further: The company has flown 138 Falcon 9 missions so far in 2025, and 99 have been Starlink efforts.
If all goes according to plan today, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth about 8.5 minutes after launch, touching down in the Pacific Ocean on the SpaceX drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You."
It will be the 29th flight for this particular booster, which is designated 1063. That's close to the Falcon 9 reuse record, which currently stands at 31 flights.
Meanwhile, the Falcon 9's upper stage will continue hauling the 29 Starlink satellites to LEO, where they'll be deployed about an hour after liftoff.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
