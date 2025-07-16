Best binoculars by price — Find the perfect pair for your budget
Bring the universe closer — here’s our round-up of the best binoculars by price for those looking for something cheap, looking to invest a little more or those 'forever home' binoculars
Want to bring the world closer? The best telescopes are one option but you shouldn't underestimate the power and portability of binoculars. With many night sky phenomena happening this week alongside Amazon Prime Day, such as Saturn making it's return to the night sky and the full moon, known as the buck moon, there couldn't be a better time to find the right pair of binoculars.
That's why, with the help of our expert reviewers, we have rounded up the best binoculars by price. Our guide covers a range of budgets from $50 through to full-on premium-priced models. However, you don't have to break the bank to get a quality pair of binoculars — even the lower-priced models we've chosen are excellent quality, all from brands you can rely on.
In our guide, we explore who and what each pair is best suited to and delve into their pros and cons. So read on and let us help you pick the best pair of binoculars to suit your pocket.
The quick list
Best premium
Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.
Best premium for image quality
These premium Nikon Monarch HG 10x42 binoculars offer stunning, sharp views of whatever you point them at and they're lightweight enough not to hurt your arms.
Best compact premium
These Leica Trinovid 10x25 binoculars boast great image quality and they're compact enough to slip into a pocket.
Best under $300
Best for stargazing
Sturdily built with wide 70mm objective lenses, these Celestron SkyMaster Pro ED 15x70 binoculars are superb for stargazing.
Best all-rounder
Portable and powerful, these are fantastic multi-purpose binoculars whether you're stargazing, nature watching or more. And they're impressively well-built too.
Best under $200
Best all-weather
Slim and lightweight but fog-proof and waterproof with it, these binoculars can stand up to all weathers.
Best value for money
Want to make the most of your money? These Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars offer excellent image quality and field of view for a pocket-friendly price.
Best under $100
Best for low light
These light-drinking Celestron SkyMaster binoculars 12x60 are superb for stargazers.
Best for outdoors
Waterproof, shockproof and fog proof, these are just what you need for outdoor adventures.
Best under $50
Best for beginners
These entry-level binoculars are affordable and lightweight, superb for everything from stargazing to birdwatching and hiking.
Best for kids
Lightweight enough for smaller hands, well built and with a wide field of view, these binoculars are excellent for children.
Best binoculars by price 2025
Best premium for image quality
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want amazing image quality: These binoculars offer sharp views edge to edge, all but eliminating chromatic aberration.
✅You want an easy to carry pair: Despite their power, these are lightweight enough that they're not painful to hold.
❌ You want image stabilization: You can buy models with image stabilization for a comparable price and some, such as the Canon 8x20 IS, are even cheaper.
🔎 These premium build Nikon Monarch HG 10x42 binoculars offer outstanding image quality, without the bulk associated with some other models. ★★★★½
If you're after superb image quality, you really can't go wrong with the Nikon Monarch HG 10x42 binoculars. In our guide to the best binoculars we rank them as top for optical performance. Nikon is known for its top quality optics, and these binos are well up to their usual standard.
In our review of the Nikon Monarch HG 10x42s, we called them "Possibly the best we've ever tested: insane optical quality in a slim, polished package," and that still stands. These binoculars offer sharp views edge-to-edge and all but eliminate chromatic abberation. Despite their quality, they're lightweight that you can hold them steady without needing a tripod.
Ideally, you'd want 50mm objective lenses for stargazing, but you shouldn't completely rule these out if that's what you have in mind. They boast solid construction with some serious waterproofing, and the premium feel extends to the bundled accessories, including a carry case, objective lens caps and cushioned neckstrap. Unless you absolutely have to have image stabilization, the Nikon Monarch HG 10x42s are an amazing pair of premium binoculars.
- Read our full Nikon Monarch HG 10x42 review
Attributes
Notes
Design
Premium feel, lightweight and balanced
Performance
Superb image quality
Functionality
Locking diopter ring
Best compact premium
Leica Trinovid 10x25
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want excellent optical quality: Premium materials and Leica's HDC multicoating help these binoculars deliver superb views.
✅You want a compact pair: These binoculars are pleasingly lightweight and their double-hinge system makes them easy to tuck away.
❌ You want low-light viewing: The small 25mm objective lenses mean you should look elsewhere if you're into stargazing.
❌ You want a waterproof pair: These are splash-resistant but not waterproof.
🔎 If you're not buying for stargazing, these Leica Trinovid 10x25 binoculars offer outstanding image quality, without the bulk associated with some other models. ★★★★
Leica is one of the most trusted names in the optics industry and while the Leica Trinovid 10x25s command a premium price, you're getting what you pay for. They boast premium glass and Leica's own HDC multi-layer coatings, designed to offer improved optical performance and durability.
With just 25mm objective lenses, we wouldn't recommend the Leica Trinovid 10x25 for low-light use, but these binos should otherwise deliver superb image quality, with the added bonus that you can easily slip them into your pocket. Glasses wearers will appreciate the adjustable eye-relief, too.
User reviews:
We've yet to go hands on with the Leica Trinovid 10x25s, but those who've purchased them sing their praises. They're impressed with the Leica Trinovid 10x25's build and image quality and their overall performance for bird-watching and nature watching. Many reviews praise these binos' compactness, including the way they fold up via a double hinge.
Attributes
Notes
Design
Solid build, compact
Performance
Brilliant
Functionality
Adjustable eye relief
Best for stargazing under $300
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You're into stargazing: These binoculars admit plenty of light and their magnification makes them great for skywatching on the go.
✅ You want an excellent pair of binos without breaking the bank: With excellent build quality, low-light performance and magnification, these represent superb value.
❌ You want to hold them for long periods of time: While you can hold these, since they're relatively heavy it can be tricky to hold them steady. We'd advise you use a tripod.
🔎 These Celestron SkyMaster Pro ED 15x70 binoculars may not fit in your pocket, but they're superb value and offer superb views if you're a stargazer. ★★★★½
These Celestron SkyMaster Pro ED 15x70 binoculars prove that you don't absolutely have to have a telescope to go stargazing. Thanks to their excellent low-light performance, they're superb for moon watching, planet spotting and surveying the night sky.
In our review of the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70, we said that they offer an "Amazing stargazing experience, with a good combination of magnification, aperture and portability."
This model is essentially the same except that Celestron has added extra low dispersion, or "ED" glass for even better image quality. They're impressively well-built too, so what's not to like, especially at this price?
The only snag is their weight. At just over 2kg, they can be hard to hold steady for extended periods of time and we'd recommend you take advantage of the slightly fiddly tripod adapter for long stargazing sessions.
Attributes
Notes
Design
Robust build
Performance
Excellent image quality
Functionality
Tripod recommended to keep steady
Best all-rounder under $300
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want multi-purpose binoculars: These can handle virtually every use, from stargazing to birdwatching.
✅You want to use them in any weather: The Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars are fully waterproofed and fog-resistant.
❌ You want to use them for extended periods: They're a little heavy so you could find your arms getting tired.
🔎 Offering bright and clear views, these Celestron Nature DX 12x56 are affordable and adaptable, an excellent all-rounder. ★★★★½
The Celestron Nature DX 12x56 are an excellent pair of binoculars, capable of handling most tasks. In our guide to the best binoculars, we rate them as the best for affordable stargazing.
With their 56mm objective lenses, they're excellent in low-light conditions. In our review of the Celestron Nature DX 12x56, we called them "A good quality, inexpensive pair of binoculars that we wouldn't hesitate to recommend".
We were particularly impressed how they handled and, in particular, the ease at which the focus knob turned. Though we thought images could be slightly sharper, we were still impressed by the image quality. Couple that with their excellent build quality and weatherproofing and you've got a great pair of all-round binoculars.
- Read our full Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review
Attributes
Notes
Design
Well built, BAK 4 glass
Performance
Excellent in all light conditions
Functionality
Smooth focus wheel
Best all-weather under $200
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want an entry-level pair of binoculars: These binoculars are easy to use and ideal for beginners and hobbyists alike.
✅You'll be using them outside a lot: With their water and fog-proofing, these can stand up to rain and more.
❌ You want them exclusively for stargazing: It's worth looking elsewhere as these are not astro-specialists.
🔎 Nikon PROSTAFF P3 8x42: These are ideal all-weather 'go anywhere' binoculars; lightweight enough to carry around your neck, and capable of withstanding harsh weather. ★★★★
Want a pair of binoculars that can withstand torrential rain? If you're out in all weathers, the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars are for you. They're water-sealed up to 1m and fog-proof with it, a serious step up from just splash-resistant.
But there's more to these binos than just their ability to handle a downpour. We rank them as the best binoculars for beginners. And, in our review of the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42, we were especially impressed that Nikon hadn't cut any corners when it came to optical quality.
After a quick set-up, we were treated to sharp and bright views, thanks in part to their superior BAK-4 glass. We found that they featured the lowest chromatic aberration of any similarly-priced binoculars we'd tested.
These aren't astro-specialists so don't buy them exclusively for stargazing. But they're lightweight enough to hang around your neck and are excellent for most other purposes.
- Read our full Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 review
Attributes
Notes
Design
Well-built, waterproof down to 1m
Performance
Sharp and bright views
Functionality
Soft to touch, easy to hold
Best value for money under $200
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want a pair for astronomy: These binoculars are excellent for new stargazers.
✅ You want a wide field of view: At 6.5 degrees, it's easier to find and track objects.
❌ You wear glasses: The low eye relief could be a problem if you wear spectacles.
🔎 Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211: Especially excellent for stargazers, these offer Nikon quality at a surprisingly low price. ★★★★
With BaK-4 glass optics and FoV-enhancing Porro prisms, these Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars offers quality and performance well above their price tag.
In our best binoculars guide, we ranked them as the best for entry-level astronomy, thanks to its 50mm objective lenses and excellent quality.
Reviewing the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 we found they were a delight to use, especially the smooth and resistant focus wheel. And while they're not technically waterproof, its easy-to-grip rubber armor should grant them some water resistance.
There's some chromatic aberration at the edge of their 6.5 degree field of view. But, even taking that into consideration, the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars represent excellent value for money.
- Read our full Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 review
Attributes
Notes
Design
BaK-4 glass optics, textured thumb pads
Performance
Sharp images, some aberration at edges
Functionality
Easy to grip, low eye relief