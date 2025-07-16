NASA's sci-fi-looking X-59 feels the supersonic wind blow in test tunnel | Space photo of the day for July 16, 2025

Recently, a team from NASA and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) tested a model of the X-59 experimental aircraft.

What is it?

The X-59 aircraft measures around 99.7 feet (30.4 meters) long, with a wingspan of 29.7 feet (9 meters). With the wind tunnel at the JAXA research facility only measuring around three feet (or a meter) across, the researchers realized they would have to test the aircraft using a much smaller model.

They scaled down the X-59 to 1.62% of its actual size, around 19 inches from front to back. Then they exposed the model to supersonic wind speeds of approximately 925 miles per hour (or 1,488 km per hour) also known as a cruising speed of Mach 1.4.

Where is it?

The wind tunnel is at a JAXA research facility in Chofu, Japan.

A model of the X-59 aircraft is tested in high speed winds in a tunnel. (Image credit: JAXA)

Why is it amazing?

The X-59, with its stretched noise and ultrathin wings, is designed to diffuse the supersonic shock waves created when the aircraft travels faster than the speed of sound. So instead of a loud sonic boom, the plane should create more of a "thump" noise.

Using a model, the researchers could gain key information about how air flows over and around the aircraft, allowing them to improve its design even further to reduce its noise. This test was the third of a series of wind tunnel tests, giving experts insights into the noise the aircraft makes when flying at high speeds.

The X-59 itself was built by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in California and is slated to make its first historic flight sometime this year.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to learn more?

You can read more about the recent build of the X-59 aircraft and other experimental planes.