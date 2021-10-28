Bushnell binoculars deals: The best prices on popular models

Bushnell has a long history in the manufacture of optics, having been founded in 1948 after David Bushnell returned from honeymoon in Japan with two crates of binoculars he then sold by mail order.

Having switched from importing to making lenses, and being bought and sold a few times, the company now makes microscopes and telescopes along with some of the best binoculars, night vision devices, radar guns, trail cameras, spotting scopes and all sorts of rifle sights.

There are shortages across the optics industry right now, so it might be hard to track down some of the best Bushnell binoculars. The shortage also means that deals and discounts are scarce on the ground, even with Black Friday round the corner. As such, you might want to move quickly if you see a pair that would suit your hobbies and comes at a reasonable price.

There are a handful of discounted models you'll find below, but where we can't find a deal on a particular model we've listed it next to its lowest available price. If you're open to other brands, you should also have a look through our round-up of the best binoculars deals, which includes names like Opticron, Nikon and Vortex.

Trophy Xtreme binoculars deals

Our favorites: Trophy Xtreme 8x56

Price: $199.99 | Objective: 56mm | Magnification: 8x | Field of view: 5.71° | Length: 10in/ 254mm | Weight: 38oz/ 1079g.

Moderate angle of view? Check. Enormous light-gobbling objectives? Check. These are a great fit for the stargazer, and can be tripod-mounted to offset their only downside, the weight.

Optics are multicoated throughout, the roof prism is a Bak-4 design, and nitrogen purging means they won’t fog up. The rest of the Trophy range includes 10x50, 10x42 and 8x32 pairs, but none are as well adapted to low light as these 8x56 binoculars with their enormous 7mm exit pupil.

The solid rubberized coating on the outside gives them a rugged feel, meaning it won’t be easy for fingers to slip off them, the Trophy Xtreme binoculars are also IP7 waterproof, so rain showers will be no problem.

Engage binoculars deals

Our favorites: Engage 10X50

Price: $374.99 | Objective: 50mm | Magnification: 10x | Field of view: 6.45° | Length: 6.5in/ 165mm | Weight: 29.2oz/ 828g.

A great all-round pair with the large objectives stargazers look for, Bushnell’s Engage binoculars feature a phase-coated roof prism design with fully multicoated optics, some extra-low dispersion glass, and water, oil and fog-repellent coatings on the outer lenses to prevent any build-up that might spoil the view.

A magnesium body with a rugged rubber coating sheds some weight, but glass will always be heavy, and at just under a kilogram night-time users might want to take advantage of the tripod-mounting socket for extra support.

Also available as 8x42, 10x42 and 12x50, the Engage EDX binoculars come with features you’d expect from a pair costing twice as much, and therefore look to be exceptional value for money.

PowerView 2 binoculars deals

Our favorites: PowerView 2 10x50

Price: $64.99 | Objective: 50mm | Magnification: 10x | Length: 6.7in/ 170mm | Weight: 27.8oz/ 790g.

Available as 10x50, 10x25, 10x42, 12x50, 16x32 and a mighty 20x50, the PowerView 2 range is the low-budget option from Bushnell. Yes, the magnification and apertures on these models are fairly impressive, but you won't find any of Bushnell's specialities like extra-low dispersion glass, phase-coated prisms or waterproofing features.

If you're desperately seeking a pair of binoculars that are under $70, then these could be a good option. They're also a useful bit of kit to haul around with you when you go camping, if you're looking for something that you won't miss too much if it gets misplaced or trampled on.

At least they're not too heavy, so you shouldn't need to buy a tripod with these. They'd make a good gift for a young stargazer, who's just becoming interested in the night-sky. If this is the case, you may also want to take a look at our round-up of the best binoculars for kids and best telescopes for kids, which contain plenty of further suggestions.

Legacy WP binoculars deals

Price: $104.99 | Objective: 50mm | Magnification: 10x | Field of view: 6.5° | Length: not given | Weight: 30.5lbs/865g.

Absolutely excellent for the price, you get waterproof construction and multiple layers of anti-reflective coatings for a bright and high-contrast view of the Moon or Orion’s belt.

The Legacy range of binoculars comprises just two pairs, the plain old 10x50s and a very interesting, and unusual, pair of zoom binoculars, which retain 10x50 as their starting point but zoom in to 22x50. This latter focal ratio may be too dim for serious astro use, and certainly won’t be the easiest to hold steady (luckily there's a tripod mount) but makes them superbly versatile as a general-purpose pair, wildlife spotting during the day and stargazing at night.

Otherwise, the Legacy binoculars are built to Bushnell’s usual high standards, with a porro prism design and Bak-4 glass. There's decent eye-relief, too, at 18mm, which will attract spectacle-wearers.

H20 binoculars deals

Our favorites: H20 7X50

Price: $99.99 | Objective: 50mm | Magnification: 7x | Field of view: 5.9° | Length: 6.6 in/ 167mm | Weight: 37.5oz/ 1063g.

A broader field of view with 50mm objectives to gather the light, these could be just what stargazers are looking for.

Made from aluminum and an unusual blue color, these porro-prism binoculars are from the less-premium end of Bushnell’s range, so despite being waterproof they boast Bak-4 prisms and not much else.

That’s not to say they’re not impeccably well made, as is the Bushnell’s way. The optics are nitrogen-purged to prevent fogging, and glasses-wearers will be pleased to note the absolutely enormous 27mm of eye-relief. What you don’t get are fancy lens coatings or ED glass, which is a shame but understandable, given the price point.