Nikon binoculars: The best deals and discounts

The Nikon corporation was founded in 1917, and knows a thing or two about optics having created camera lenses, spotting scopes, and high-end lithography equipment for the manufacture of microchips. It also happens to make some of the best binoculars.

And stargazers should be very interested in the Nikon binocular range, as it contains several pairs ideally matched with the hobby of looking up into the night sky, including a pair of binocular telescopes that sell for $10,000, need to be firmly fixed to a mount, and provide magnification of up to 25x.

For those of more modest stargazing needs, however, the Nikon range of binoculars has plenty to recommend it, with no need to bolt them to the rail of a ship. Below, we've rounded up of our favorites, and you'll find them displayed alongside the lowest price that we can find online.

Be warned, there are shortages across the optics industry right now, meaning that some of the best Nikon binoculars can be hard to track down. It also means that deals and discounts are scarce on the ground, even with Black Friday round the corner. As such, you might want to move quickly if you see a pair that would suit your hobbies and comes at a reasonable price.

Nikon Monarch 5 and M5 binoculars

(Image credit: Nikon)

Price: $900 | Objective: 56mm | Magnification: 8x | Field of view: 6.2° | Length: 199mm | Weight: 1140g.

A roof prism design that’s notable for its large objective lenses, the Monarch 5 binoculars should lend themselves well to stargazing. A modest magnification of 8x makes them a good choice for the night sky, and with their additional light-gathering power they should provide bright, high-detail images. The weight of around 1kg certainly isn’t the heaviest we’ve seen, but a tripod mount might still be a good idea.

Elsewhere, the Monarch 5s have a degree of waterproofing (though we wouldn’t leave them out in the rain) a diopter adjuster on the right eyepiece, and a chunky focus adjuster that should be easy enough to reach and turn with a single finger. We like the 8x56 for the wide field of view, but you can also get them in 16x and 20x magnifications.

Sadly, it's proving quite tricky to find reliable stock on these Monarch 5s at the moment. Monarchs 5s and M5s with slightly lower specs are more readily available. These pairs tend to offer a lower aperture at x42, but they have got the same extra-low dispersion glass and sleek design.

Nikon WX binoculars

(Image credit: Nikon)

Our favorites: WX 7x50 IF

Price: $5,996.95 | Objective: 50mm | Magnification: 7x | Field of view: 10.7° | Length: 272mm | Weight: 2,420g.

A dedicated pair of astronomy binoculars, and just a little bit expensive, the Nikon WX are everything you could want for a night’s stargazing - though we’d prefer they be lighter.

That’s just not possible when you look at the design. An unusual Abbe-Koenig prism structure, three ED glass elements per tube, and a field-flattener lens system all add up. Luckily, there's a tripod mount.

The body is made of a magnesium alloy so it’s light but strong, and the combination of 50mm objectives and 7x magnification means images will be bright and contrasty.

Among the accessories available is a sturdy metal case you’ll surely want to transport binoculars of such quality and expense around in, but for the well-heeled amateur astronomer, these are surely the ultimate viewing experience. Except, of course, for their bigger brothers, the EX 10x50 IF, which retail for $300 more.

Nikon Aculon A211 binoculars

(Image credit: Nikon)

Price: $120 | Objective: 50mm | Magnification: 10x | Field of view: 6.5° | Length: 180mm | Weight: 899

Can you really get 50mm objectives for just over $100? It is possible, and while you shouldn’t expect exotic glass or special prisms (it’s a porro), you do get multi-coated optics and a tripod mount.

The Aculons aren’t even that heavy, tipping the scales at just less than a kilo, but being able to attach them to additional support is a big mark in their favour. On the outside, they’re nicely coated in rubber armour, and despite being some of the most ‘traditional’ looking binoculars in the Nikon range, this shape has long proved easy to keep a grip on.

The Aculons aren’t dedicated stargazing binoculars by any stretch, but the combination of large objectives and moderate magnification mean they’re going to find themselves in a lot of situations where their owners point them toward the heavens.

Nikon Action EX

(Image credit: Nikon)

Our favorites: Nikon Action EX 12x50

Price: $190 | Objective: 50 mm| Magnification: 12x | Field of view: 5.5 degrees | Length: 196mm| Weight: 1043.3 g

The 50mm aperture on the Nikon Action EX means that you should get plenty of light when you’re using these binoculars. Pack in some multi-coated lenses and high-refractive-index prisms and they’re even better, offering clear, crisp views of stars. When we tested them out, we did notice some slight curvature around the edge of the field of view, but overall we were impressed with these binos when considering the reasonable price.

They feel surprisingly rugged, too, with comfortable rubber grips and a large focus knob. Glasses wearers will be pleased with the eye relief, which is a generous 13mm. They promise to be fairly waterproof too and offer decent fog resistance. But all this comes with a price in the way of weight, as the 12x50 binos are slightly heavier than other models at 2.3lbs. As such, you may want to invest in a tripod to avoid shakiness when using these optics.