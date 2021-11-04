Leica binoculars deals: The lowest prices on top-tier models

There aren't any Leica binoculars Black Friday deals around at the moment. The well-known optics brand creates some of the best binoculars on the market, but most of them will cost you between $1000 and $3000. We're keeping this page updated with the lowest prices we can find on the best models – and once the deals start rolling in, you'll be able to find them here too.

Leica has been making optics since 1869, when it was founded by Ernest Leitz in Germany. Originally named after its founder, the company launched the Leitz Camera (shortened to Leica) brand in the 1920s. This quickly became more popular and recognizable than the Leitz name itself, leading the company to change its title to Leica in 1986. All of Leica's best binoculars carry the instantly identifiable red dot logo from the company, and are priced as you’d expect for such a big name brand.

There aren't really any dedicated astronomical binoculars in the Leica range, but there certainly are pairs that have the kind of specifications that lends them to night-time use. We've rounded up our favorite models below and you'll find them displayed next to the lowest prices available.

Ultravid HD-Plus

Ultravid 8X50 HD-Plus With bright, wide objectives and a decent magnification, these should be well suited for the night sky | Objective: 50mm | Magnification: 8 x | Field of view: 6.7° | Length: 7 inches | Weight: 35.3 oz | Waterproof | Schott HT high-transmission glass | Good size objectives

Also available as 10x50 and 12x50, and with a 42mm trio too, these binoculars with their bright 50mm objectives and moderate 8x magnification should give a beautifully sharp view of the night sky.

The shell is a magnesium alloy, with a titanium hinge for extra wear resistance. Joint sealing provides remarkable water resistance - you won’t be shopping for a new pair even if you drop them in 16ft of water - and external lens coatings repel water and dirt.

Inside, there are some exotic fluorite elements and Schott HT high-transmission glass, meaning you get exceptional color reproduction and fidelity. With stray light kept to a minimum, more of it can end up in your eyes, and between this and the 50mm objectives, you get a bright view with plenty of detail. A separate adapter is available for tripod mounting.

Trinovid HD

A pair of good all-rounders without the eye-watering price of the Ultravid HDs, these ruggedly constructed binoculars feature true internal focusing - the barrels will not extend or contract as you focus - and excellent optical performance.

The 42mm objectives might not have the sheer light-gathering power of 50mm optics, and in stargazing every photon counts, but being lighter and shorter counts too, in terms of your ability to hold them steady. Leica’s tripod adapter doesn’t rely on a screw fixing into the binoculars’ body, but instead supports both tubes while wrapping a rubber strap around the top, so all its binoculars are compatible.

Rubbberized and impact resistant, the Trinovid binoculars are also weather-sealed and waterproof. The roof prisms are made from BaK-4 glass, with all the coatings you’d expect, and the same goes for the lenses - multicoatings abound, and despite the lack of any really exotic glass, image quality remains high. The Trinovids are also available from 8x32 up to 10x42.

Noctivid

Right at the top of Leica’s range, although not the most expensive pair, these Noctivids come in both olive green and black. We’ve chosen the green ones to break up a page full of black binoculars, but they’re all the same on the inside.

Featuring Schott HT high-transmission glass, stray-light baffles, and specially hardened coatings, light transmission and contrast are unsurpassed. The optical pathway has been optimised with weight in mind, so the binoculars are centred on your grip rather than being front- or back-heavy.

With an additional front hinge for stability, and a broad, smooth focuser that’s easy to operate with a finger, it’s hard to criticise a pair of binoculars built to such high standards. If you can stomach the price, that is. A 10x42 pair is also available.

Geovid 3200.com

Geovid 8X56 3200.com These binoculars are primarily aimed at hunters, but their specs will impress stargazers too. | Objective: 56 | Magnification: 8 | Field of view: 6.6° | Length: 7.4 inches | Weight: 42.05oz | Huge objective lenses | Good low light performance | Rugged and durable | Heavy | Expensive

An expensive pair of laser-rangefinding binoculars aimed at hunters - and with an app that can transfer the ballistic profile of your favoured rifle into the binoculars so they can take into account its characteristics - these also have the precise combination of wide objectives and modest magnification that makes for a great stargazing pair.

Ideal customers - those who like to shoot a deer then spend the evening scanning the skies, and who can afford $3,500 binoculars - are likely to be rare, but the Geovids are rugged, waterproof, and tricked out with Bluetooth, temperature and air pressure sensors, and can accurately measure distance out to 3,000 metres, something Orion wishes he could do.

As with all Leica binoculars, they’re beautifully made, but the extra equipment, and those yawning objectives, mean the weight is a little high for long stargazing sessions.