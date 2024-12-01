Call me crazy but I'd fall for this Cyber Monday star projector deal, even if it's fake

We gave the Orzorz Galaxy star projector a full 5/5 star rating in our review two months ago and we highly recommend it for its vivid colors and high-definition images.

Better yet, it's on offer for Cyber Monday for $79.99 and has been this price through the Black Friday weekend. That's an 11% saving.

Or is it? As the Managing Editor for e-commerce at Space.com I track prices on cameras and skywatching kit for a living and can reveal that this star projector has been the exact same price since Thursday, July 24, 2024. Before that, it was $59.99 for months.

BUT, it is just as good (or better) as other star projectors we've tested which are far more expensive. It projects huge 13 feet images (4 meters) onto walls and ceilings, has a wide, stable base, rotates through 180-degrees and has impressive colors with high-definition images. Plus, it looks modern and sleek which we think blends nicely into any stylish home.

13 feet star projections are clear, sharp and vivid on our ceiling at the home office. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

When we reviewed the Orzorz star projector back in September this year our reviewer had nothing but positive things to say:

"The Orzorz Galaxy Lite Home Planetarium Star Projector offers all the features we love about some of the best star projectors we've tested but at a more affordable price."

It wasn't even the value for money that was most impressive about this star projector. We loved its style with its minimalist white and gray colorway which blended into any home environment we placed it in, adding:

"It boasts a sleek design, vivid images, easy operation, and a vast library of add-on disks, including disks that we've used with other [star projector] models. It's rechargeable too so you don't need to keep it by mains power."

Better yet, you can keep expanding by purchasing additional projection disks for more galaxies, the moon and other night sky objects, but you can use disks from other brands as well, such as the Pococo Galaxy star projector which is also on offer for $44 less.

Image 1 of 7 The Orzorz Galaxy takes projection disks and can be rotated 180-degrees. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Load the disks into the tray and slide it back in to start projecting. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Handy button and the USB-C charging port are featured on the front. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The lens is enveloped by a protective focusing wheel, so there's no risk of cracking it if you have exuberant children. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The projection disks give a variety of viewing options. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The detail on the projection disks can be seen clearly outside on a bright day. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) All disks are protected by a carry box and are labeled for easy retrieval. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Key features: 13 feet projection, bulb type: LED, on-body button controls, 180-degree rotation, in-built sleep timer and compact at just 160 x 120 x 120mm.

Price history: Sure, it was cheaper in July 2024 at $59.99 but with the rising costs of everything at the moment we still think this is one of the best and the most affordable star projectors you can buy so we're recommending this, despite its slightly misleading offer label of 11% cheaper.

Price comparison: Amazon: $79.99

Reviews consensus: Rated a perfect score of 5/5 stars in our review we think this is one of the, if not the best star projectors on test. Don't take our word for it though, reviews on Amazon reiterated what we found for ourselves: "If you have been searching for a star projector, you can't go wrong with this one. The price was fantastic... don't let it fool you. The quality of the images is, no pun intended, OUT OF THIS WORLD! The colors are bright and vivid."

Space: ★★★★★ Live Science: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want an affordable star projector that is compatible with multiple disk-based star projectors (for swapping and saving) and can't be faulted for performance.

❌ Don't buy it if: All you want is a night light. There are other models that we've tested like the Astronaut Starry Sky star projector that perform well for children and are even cheaper.

