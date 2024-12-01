Call me crazy but I'd fall for this Cyber Monday star projector deal, even if it's fake
We gave this star projector five stars in our glowing review and it's currently on offer for Cyber Monday, except it's not a genuine deal, but I'd buy it anyway.
We gave the Orzorz Galaxy star projector a full 5/5 star rating in our review two months ago and we highly recommend it for its vivid colors and high-definition images.
Better yet, it's on offer for Cyber Monday for $79.99 and has been this price through the Black Friday weekend. That's an 11% saving.
Or is it? As the Managing Editor for e-commerce at Space.com I track prices on cameras and skywatching kit for a living and can reveal that this star projector has been the exact same price since Thursday, July 24, 2024. Before that, it was $59.99 for months.
BUT, it is just as good (or better) as other star projectors we've tested which are far more expensive. It projects huge 13 feet images (4 meters) onto walls and ceilings, has a wide, stable base, rotates through 180-degrees and has impressive colors with high-definition images. Plus, it looks modern and sleek which we think blends nicely into any stylish home.
Save 11% on one of the best star projectors we've ever tested. It received a perfect score in our Orzorz star projector review and while this deal isn't truthfully a genuine offer from Amazon, we still think it's great value for money.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
When we reviewed the Orzorz star projector back in September this year our reviewer had nothing but positive things to say:
"The Orzorz Galaxy Lite Home Planetarium Star Projector offers all the features we love about some of the best star projectors we've tested but at a more affordable price."
It wasn't even the value for money that was most impressive about this star projector. We loved its style with its minimalist white and gray colorway which blended into any home environment we placed it in, adding:
"It boasts a sleek design, vivid images, easy operation, and a vast library of add-on disks, including disks that we've used with other [star projector] models. It's rechargeable too so you don't need to keep it by mains power."
Better yet, you can keep expanding by purchasing additional projection disks for more galaxies, the moon and other night sky objects, but you can use disks from other brands as well, such as the Pococo Galaxy star projector which is also on offer for $44 less.
Key features: 13 feet projection, bulb type: LED, on-body button controls, 180-degree rotation, in-built sleep timer and compact at just 160 x 120 x 120mm.
Price history: Sure, it was cheaper in July 2024 at $59.99 but with the rising costs of everything at the moment we still think this is one of the best and the most affordable star projectors you can buy so we're recommending this, despite its slightly misleading offer label of 11% cheaper.
Price comparison: Amazon: $79.99
Reviews consensus: Rated a perfect score of 5/5 stars in our review we think this is one of the, if not the best star projectors on test. Don't take our word for it though, reviews on Amazon reiterated what we found for ourselves: "If you have been searching for a star projector, you can't go wrong with this one. The price was fantastic... don't let it fool you. The quality of the images is, no pun intended, OUT OF THIS WORLD! The colors are bright and vivid."
Space: ★★★★★ Live Science: ★★★★★
✅ Buy it if: You want an affordable star projector that is compatible with multiple disk-based star projectors (for swapping and saving) and can't be faulted for performance.
❌ Don't buy it if: All you want is a night light. There are other models that we've tested like the Astronaut Starry Sky star projector that perform well for children and are even cheaper.
Jase Parnell-Brookes is the Managing Editor for e-commerce for Space and Live Science. Previously the Channel Editor for Cameras and Skywatching at Space, Jase has been an editor and contributing expert across a wide range of publications since 2010. Based in the UK, they are also an award-winning photographer and educator winning the Gold Prize award in the Nikon Photo Contest 2018/19 and named Digital Photographer of the Year in 2014. After completing their Masters degree in 2011 and qualifying as a teacher in 2012, Jase has spent the last two decades studying and working in photography and publishing in multiple areas, and specializes in low light optics and camera systems.