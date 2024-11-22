The Pococo Galaxy star projector is 33% off this Black Friday

Want a star projector that shows you the real cosmos, not a wibbly-wobbly mood-enhancing display? Then this Black Friday star projector deal is worth considering: 33% off the Pococo Galaxy Projector. We think it's one of the best star projectors and its rechargeable battery is a real boon.

Save 33% on the Pococo Galaxy Projector when you buy it from Amazon.

We sang the praises of the Pococo Galaxy Projector in our review; in particular, we were impressed by its rechargeable battery, something usually associated with more expensive models. It produces bright, realistic images of constellations of planets, and includes two projection discs. You can also purchase additional discs, which are more fairly priced than some of the competition.

While its Amazon RRP wavers a little, if you're after a room-filling realistic star projector, this is a real Black Friday bargain at $79.99. Alternatively, if it's relaxation you're after, not realism, consider a mood-enhancing projector like the Blisslights Sky Lite Evolve.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

If it's a realistic stellar display you're after, you can't go wrong with the Pococo Galaxy Projector. It offers fantastic, clear and scientifically accurate images of the cosmos. Its rechargeable battery means you're not tied to a power socket, so can take its displays anywhere.

We remarked that it "gives the best star projectors we've tested a run for their money," in our review and that still stands. It has a 12-meter squared projection area, and an auto-switch-off time of two hours, though you can shorten that with its sleep timer.

If you are using it to lull yourself or others to sleep, you'll be happy to hear it's whisper silent and while you can stick with the two included discs, you can purchase additional disc packs, which won't break the bank. We rank it as the best value rechargeable star projector and at $79.99, the Pococo Galaxy Projector comes highly recommended.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: LED lighting, realistic imagery, rechargeable battery, projection surface of up to 12 meters, two-hour auto-switch-off, two projector discs.

Price history: We've seen this model go as high as $149.99, so $79.99 is a good deal and it's the lowest the projector has been since February, though Amazon's own RRP does seem to waver.

Reviews consensus: This is a reasonable priced, rechargeable star projector which, unlike some mood projectors, offers scientifically accurate projections. You can purchase additional expansion packs, which are reasonably priced, and it's whisper quiet.

Space: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Star Projectors

✅ Buy it if: You're after a portable, rechargeable star projector that features realistic imagery and can be expanded with the addition of new discs.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a more customisable, mood-enhancing star projector, with app control, consider the Blisslights Sky Lite Evolve.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.