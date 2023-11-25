Top 7 best streaming deals we've spotted: Black Friday weekend 2023

Black Friday is gone, long live Black Friday. Yep, there are still plenty of deals to be found as we head into Cyber Monday, and some of the best you'll find is on streaming services.

With so many to choose from these days, any opportunity to reduce the price of each to avoid missing out on some superlative sci-fi is welcome. Thanks to these big Black Friday weekend streaming deals, you won't have to miss anything, either.

Peacock offers a huge variety of content on top of the SYFY channel, while Max is home to Warner Bros and Discovery shows and movies, meaning you'll find 'House of the Dragon' and 'Game of Thrones', there.

Hulu offers the likes of 'Futurama' and the critically acclaimed 'The Bear', while Disney is the home of a small franchise called Star Wars, as well as anything Marvel Cinematic Universe and much, much more.

Between them, you've got plenty to watch, and savings to be had — here's our rundown of the best streaming deals for Black Friday 2023 weekend to take you right up to Cyber Monday.

Top TV and Movie streaming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2023

Top streaming deal Hulu and Disney Plus subscription package $2.99/month. Whether you want to sign up for one month or twelve, this ad-supported subscription is blockbuster value, bundling two popular services together to net you an almost unlimited library of content.

Max with ads: was $9.99 now $2.99 per month You can save 70% on Max with ads,s and in doing so get a huge wealth of classic TV favorites like 'Friends', 'Doctor Who', 'The Big Bang Theory', and the recent Tom Hanks hit 'From Earth To The Moon'.

Paramount Plus with ads: was $18 now $6 for three months You can save 67% on Paramount Plus if you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, netting you three months for $1.99 a month.

Paramount Plus with Showtime: was $11.99 now $3.99 per month You can save 67% on the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle, also with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Peacock - was $5.99 per month, now $1.99 per month Save nearly 67% on Peacock and get a huge array of content, including movies like 'The Northman' and TV shows like 'Only Murders In The Building' for less than $2 a month.

Sling: was $40 per month, now $20 per month Save 50% on Sling TV and get live TV for less, including CNN, Fox, and much much more. his deal is for new subscribers, but you'll get an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite included, too.

Amazon Prime Video Channels: was $12, now $3 for two months Save 75% on a two-month Amazon Prime Video subscription when subscribing to specific channels, including AMC, MGM, Starz and more.

Is Black Friday 2023 over?

Midnight on Black Friday doesn't mean the deals stop, and the offers on this page are not only valid through to Cyber Monday but many can still be redeemed in the early days of December, too.

With so much competition in the space, you may find streaming services growing more competitive as the days wear on. We'll keep this page updated with the best deals we find, in any case.

