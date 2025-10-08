The DJI Mini 4K is one of the best beginner drones on the market and it's 20% off for Prime Day in October, so today is your last chance to save big on something that was already good value for money.

Save 20% on the DJI Mini 4K when you grab it from Amazon on the last day of Prime Day in October.

We also believe that the DJI Mini 4K is one of the best drones you can get overall, as we gave it a five-star review when we got our hands on it. We love that it features a high-quality camera capable of shooting video in 4K at up to 30 FPS, as well as useful features and modes. It's well-made and competitively priced, especially for a DJI model. If you want to check out more top deals this October Prime Day, you should scroll through our Prime Day deals hub.

Save 20% DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon Save $60 on a drone that we rate as one of the best beginner models and best overall. It has features like Return to Home, GPS and automated flight paths. It weighs less than 250g and it can shoot video in 4K up to 30FPS. Its foldable design makes it easy to transport and overall, it's a top choice.

Image 1 of 5 The DJI Mini 4K is one of the best drones on the market and it is now 20% off for October Prime Day. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 4K is one of the best drones on the market and it is now 20% off for October Prime Day. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 4K is one of the best drones on the market and it is now 20% off for October Prime Day. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 4K is one of the best drones on the market and it is now 20% off for October Prime Day. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 4K is one of the best drones on the market and it is now 20% off for October Prime Day. (Image credit: James Abbott)

So what makes the DJI Mini 4K a five-star drone? Firstly, it has a good camera. It can shoot video in 4K and take images with 48MP resolution. It has handy features like Return to Home, GPS and automated flight paths. It has considerable video transmission (over 6 miles, or 10km) and over 20 minutes of flight time before the Return to Home feature will kick in. Crucially, it weighs under 250g, meaning you don't have to worry about drone regulations and a foldable design makes it easy to transport to different locations. It's well made and now it's 20% off for October Prime Day.

Today is the last day of October Prime Day, so if you like this deal, you'll have to hurry. Of course, this isn't the only deal available and if you want to check out other offers, you should take a look at our deals hub. This is a great chance to get ready for the holidays and beat the rush of Black Friday, too, so you don't have to risk stock issues and price changes.

Key features: 4K video up to 30FPS, 48MP resolution images, Return to Home, GPS, automated flight path features, 20-plus minutes flight time battery life, foldable design, sub-250g weight and over 6-mile video transmission range.

Price history: We don't often see this drone's price as low as this. Sometimes it's on offer but still retailing for over $250, which makes today's deal good value.

Price comparison: Amazon: $239 | Best Buy: $499 | Adorama: $397

Reviews consensus: The DJI Mini 4K offers excellent camera quality and overall performance, especially given its price. While there are more premium models available, we feel it's particularly great value at this price point and one of the best cub-250g drones available.

Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best drones, best beginner drones

✅ Buy it if: You want top value for money in a beginner drone or you're looking for something with genuine quality that's lightweight and easy to transport around.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the very best of the best on the market, and you're willing to pay for it, in which case we would recommend the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

