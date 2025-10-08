Want to get into drone flying but aren't sure where to start? That's where the DJI Neo drone comes in, and this fun, beginner-friendly drone is a fantastic $40 off for Prime Day, making it just $159. That's the lowest it's ever been, but you'll have to hurry before this and the other Prime Day Deals fly off!

Get the DJI Neo drone on sale right now at Amazon for $159.

The DJI Neo is brilliant for would-be fliers who are on a budget or have never picked up a drone before. In our DJI Neo review, we awarded it four stars, remarking that it's "A lot of fun and makes drone flight as simple or as complicated as you would like it to be."

What makes it especially beginner-friendly is that it supports autonomous flight. You can control it via DJI's app, or set it to fly free, capturing 4K video as it goes. It's lightweight enough that it can be easily transported, but despite this, there's nothing flimsy about it. Its propeller guards offer it extra protection on take-off and landing. The DJI Neo is a great way to get into drone flying without breaking the bank, especially at this price.

Image 1 of 5 This DJI Neo is an excellent entry-level drone, and is a joy to fly. (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott)

This DJI Neo drone deal comes with everything you need to get flying: the drone itself, a charging cable, spare propellers and a screwdriver. You fly the drone via DJI's mobile phone app, though you can buy a separate remote if you'd prefer. The app also lets you set the drone to autonomous flight, a cool little feature that not all drones support. Voice control is even an option.

Only slightly larger than the palm of your hand, the DJI Neo packs a lot in. On top of its 18-minute flight time, it can also capture 4K video at 30 FPS. As for images, its 12MP 1/2-inch sensor is impressive for a drone this size.

There are several upgrade options, too. You can purchase a separate remote control and, if you want to feel like you're really up there, you can connect it to a pair of DJI Goggles, enabling first-person view flight. It may struggle in high winds, but on most other fronts, this is a superb, beginner-friendly drone.

Key features: 4.76 oz / 135 g weight, video resolution up to 4K 30FPS / FHD 60FPS, up to 18 minutes flight time.

Product launched: Sept 2024

Price history: The DJI Neo is an absolute steal at $159. Before today's deal, the cheapest we've seen on this drone was $179, last Black Friday.

Price comparison: Amazon: $159 | Walmart: $220 | Best Buy: $299

Reviews consensus: We sang the praises of this little drone in our DJI Neo review, awarding it four stars, and our sister outlets are just as positive. It doesn't handle wind particularly well, but if you're a beginner, it's hard to go wrong with this little gem, especially at $40 off.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★ Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best DJI drones

✅ Buy it if: You want a budget, beginner-friendly drone to fly for fun, with some light camera and video work.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to record hours and hours of quality video, since there's no MicroSD slot. Consider the DJI Mini 4k, which is also reduced for Prime Day.

