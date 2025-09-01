We rate the Potensic Atom 2 as one of the best beginner drones on the market, and you can now save 17% on a useful bundle, which is now the lowest price we've seen.

Save 17% on the Potensic Atom 2 Fly More Combo bundle when you grab it on Amazon.

The bundle is useful as it comes with a controller with a screen to aid flying, a fast charging hub to support three batteries and a carry case, for easier transportation. In a yet-to-be-released review of the Potensic Atom 2, we found it's excellently built, is packed full of useful features and it has a decent camera. We'll get into all the details below, but if you want more top drone content, we recommend looking at our best drones, best FPV drones and best DJI drones guides.

Potensic Atom 2 Fly More Combo: was $480 now $399.99 at Amazon Get $80 off one of the best beginner drones on the market, as it features over 30 minutes of flight time with a single battery, up to 8K photos and 4K video, features like auto take off and landing, return to home and subject tracking and it weighs less than 250g, so you don't have to register it. Read more ▼

Image 1 of 6 The Potensic Atom 2 Fly More Combo is $80 off and its lowest-ever price on Amazon. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Potensic Atom 2 Fly More Combo is $80 off and its lowest-ever price on Amazon. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Potensic Atom 2 Fly More Combo is $80 off and its lowest-ever price on Amazon. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Potensic Atom 2 Fly More Combo is $80 off and its lowest-ever price on Amazon. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Potensic Atom 2 Fly More Combo is $80 off and its lowest-ever price on Amazon. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Potensic Atom 2 Fly More Combo is $80 off and its lowest-ever price on Amazon. (Image credit: James Abbott)

There's a lot to like about the Potensic Atom 2 and not just the now-lowered price. Firstly, it weighs just 249g, which means you don't have to register it with any authorities to fly. We also like the features it has, like Automatic take off and landing, Return to Home and Subject tracking, which are all useful features to help flyers achieve the results they want, while aiding them in flight, allowing for a fun experience, especially for those without much prior flight time.

Its camera is a big plus for flyers too. It can take images with a 48MP sensor in up to 8K resolution and it can also capture video in 4K. The video transmission has a range of 6.2 miles, or approximately 10km. It's important to note that while the camera can capture in both RAW and JPEG, it will only capture 8K stills in JPEG format.

The bundle itself includes a fast charging hub, which can support three batteries, which are included, which will allow for a total of 96 minutes of flight time. You also get a controller with a screen and a helpful interface, along with a carry case, for safe transportation. At $399.99, this is the lowest price we've seenfor this combo for this drone.

Key features: Sub 250g, three batteries and fast charging hub, 4K videos and up to 8K photos, content captured in RAW and JPEG format, Return to Home, Auto take off and landing features, 10km/6.2 miles video transmission, excellent build quality

Product launched: April 2025

Price history: Before today's deal, we would see this bundle retail for between $450 and $480. Although the latter is steep when compared to market value, it shows that today's deal is genuinely good value.

Price comparison: Amazon: $399.99 | Walmart: $514.62 | Adorama: $479.99

Reviews consensus: For its price, the Potensic Atom 2 is good value and fares well against its direct competition while exceeding its competitors in some areas. It's a well-made drone with useful features and a decent camera, a solid choice for beginners and those wanting a sub-250g drone.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best beginner drones

✅ Buy it if: You want a sub 250-g drone with a good camera and is excellently made, something that competes with the best on the market in its area.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a drone with more firepower and a better camera, in which case you may need to look at options that weigh more than 250g and look at DJI models.

