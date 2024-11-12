Good news everyone! 'The Art of Futurama' by Matt Groening crash lands today

A portion of the official cover for "The Art of Futurama."

Good news everyone!



"Futurama" Season 12 may have aired its finale on Hulu this past Sept. 30, but avid followers of the cosmic adventures of Fry, Leela, Bender, and Professor Farnsworth can now continue their milestone 25th anniversary celebration of the smash animated series with a shiny new concept art edition being published Nov. 12, 2024.

"The Art of Futurama: A Visual History of Matt Groening's Cult Classic Animated Series" highlights the wildly imaginative sketches, drawings, and backgrounds created by the Emmy Award-winning show's team of slightly-twisted artists, writers, vocal actors, and animators.

Official cover art for "The Art of Futurama" (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

As mentioned by series creator Matt Groening ("The Simpsons," "Disenchanted") at last month's New York Comic Con "Futurama" panel, this prized 112-page hardback hails from Abrams ComicArts and represents a definitive guide to the zany show, dissecting "Futurama's" colorful character designs, concept art, and full series development from page to screen.

Various iterations of Bender in "The Art of Futurama." (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

"From Matt Groening, creator of 'The Simpsons,' the first art book that delves into the development and history of his beloved TV series, 'Futurama'—timed for the show's 25th anniversary. The world of 'Futurama' comes to life in this deluxe art book, with commentary from the show's creator, Matt Groening, showrunner David X. Cohen, and producer Claudia Katz," the book's official description states.

"Just in time for the show's 25th anniversary and the new season on Hulu, this first and only 'Futurama' art book examines the first seven seasons of the series, which first aired on Fox in 1999. Readers can dive into the development and visual history of all 150 episodes, including brand-new content, never-before-seen concept art, sketches, developmental work, and a complete episode guide.

"TV Guide named 'Futurama' one of the Greatest TV Cartoons of All Time. This comprehensive visual history is a must-have for any animation, television, or sci-fi aficionado."

Interior pages taken from "The Art of Futurama" (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

"Futurama" first hit the small screen on the Fox Network way back in 1999 where it had a successful four-season run. It came back in 2009 for an additional three seasons before suffering the axe once more in 2013. Hulu then resurrected the animated sci-fi series again in 2022 for season eight where it has enjoyed a resurgence of interest and a flurry of future outings taking it far into Season 13.

"When the show premiered on March 28, 1999, it was heralded as one of the best-looking shows on television," Katz writes in her forward. "This book is a tribute to all the talented artists who helped mold, build, and shape the beautiful, stunning, epic and (twenty-five years later) ever-expanding 'Futurama' Universe."

Bender as imagined as a sports car from "The Art of Futurama" (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

"The Art of Futurama: A Visual History of Matt Groening's Cult Classic Animated Series" arrives in bookstores Nov. 12 and comic shops on Nov. 13.