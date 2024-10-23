'Futurama' creator Matt Groening says 'great episodes in the works' for upcoming Season 13

Good news everyone!

Hulu's "Futurama" Season 12 just wrapped up its weird and wacky run of 10 episodes on Sept. 30 and fans of Fry, Leela, Bender, Professor Farnsworth and their memorable 31st century misadventures are eager for more crazy cosmic missions.

This past Sunday at New York Comic Con, "Futurama" faithful packed the house to honor the 25th anniversary of the animated sci-fi series created by "The Simpsons'" Matt Groening and David X. Cohen and to glean info on what to look forward to when Season 13 lands back on Hulu sometime in 2025.

20th Television Animation's panel event on the Main Stage was hosted by "Futurama" executive producer Lee Supercinsk, who was joined by Matt Groening, executive producer Claudia Katz, supervising director Peter Avanzino, and vocal actors Billy West (Fry, Prof. Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg) and John DiMaggio (Bender).

After a fun sketch-off drawing contest between Avanzino and Groening illustrating Bender, Fry, Leela, and Farnsworth, the audience was treated to a medley of "Futurama" retrospective clips before a Q&A session filled the remaining panel time.

"We have one of most highly educated writing staffs in the history of comedy," Groening responded to a question on the balance of humor for the show. "They have advanced degrees in mathematics and physics and so-on and so-forth, and to their parents they are total failures. Lemme give a shout-out to David X. Cohen, the showrunner and basically he's our boss. This is his baby."

Groening also discussed how entertaining it is to work with the show's stellar voice cast.

"It is so much fun to write for these guys, because believe it or not they're like this in the recording studios as well," Groening revealed regarding his superstar voice cast. "We could put out whole albums of your banter after the take is over."

The "Futurama" presentation ended with animatic storyboards for the opening episode of Season 13, "Destroy Tall Monsters," featuring The Robot Devil's return.

"We've got so many great episodes in the works for next season," Groening added. "And I can't remember a single one."

Additionally, Groening brought attention to "The Art of Futurama," a new premium hardcover book being published Nov. 12, 2024 from Abrams that showcases "Futurama's" imaginative concept art and series development.

"Futurama" Season 12 is now streaming on Hulu, with Season 13 coming in 2025.