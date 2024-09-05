Watch eerie 1st teaser for Hulu's 'Alien: Earth' TV series (video)

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser | Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant | FX - YouTube Watch On

"Alien: Romulus" still has us all shuddering in our shoes, with its infested space station locale and nightmarish nostalgic callbacks to Ridley Scott's original 1979 film.

But that's not the only xenomorph on the block, as "Fargo" and "Legion" creator Noah Hawley is primed to bring the iconic extraterrestrials to our own Big Blue Marble in "Alien: Earth," a new ongoing series produced by FX that will be available exclusively on Hulu.

A new 15-second teaser that was shown before a limited number of theatrical screenings of "Alien: Romulus" was just released to the masses alongside a series plot synopsis for fans to ingest before the show’s 2025 arrival.

A ferocious xenomorph from Noah Hawley's new "Alien: Earth" TV series. (Image credit: Hulu)

Here's the official synopsis:

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

It's only a tantalizing taste of things to come, but this bite-sized peek into "Alien: Earth" reveals a menacing xenomorph with our planet reflected in the curvature of its smooth domed head. As we creep closer, the beast opens its toothy jaws and unleashes a primal, blood-curdling scream.

Key art for the new "Alien: Earth" TV series on Hulu in 2025. (Image credit: Hulu)

"We just wrapped," Hawley told THR last month regarding the status of "Alien: Earth."

"I'm in post, editing away," he added. "Obviously, there's a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn't be happier with the show that we shot. If people wanted a television series based on the world of 'Alien,' I think I'm going to give them something special."

In addition to Chandler, Hawley's highly anticipated series also stars Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Executive produced by Ridley Scott, "Alien: Earth" takes place 30 years prior to the events in "Alien" and marks the first time the franchise sets foot on our homeworld.

"'[Alien]' is big imaginative reimagining of that franchise," explained FX boss John Landgraf in an interview earlier this year with Deadline. "It was really fun to watch [Noah] take on the 'Alien' franchise in the way I watched him take on 'Fargo,' to try to figure out how to deconstruct where the magic of it comes from and what were the key ingredients and how he can deliver those ingredients in a different way without just repeating things that have been done before."