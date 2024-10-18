New 'Dune: Prophecy' trailer unveils the prequel series' grand scope (video)

Dune: Prophecy | Official Series Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

HBO's "Dune: Prophecy" is poised to be an irresistible miniseries for "Dune" fans when its six-episode season enters our galaxy on Nov. 17, 2024 on HBO and Max.

The initial teaser rolled out back in May, but today (Oct. 18) at NYCC during the "Dune: Prophecy" panel on the Empire Stage that included showrunner Alison Schapker, executive producer Jordan Goldberg, and cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, and Jessica Barden, the superb new official trailer debuted.

Adapted from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's "Sisterhood of Dune" novel of 2012, "Dune Prophecy" is set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides and surrounds the formation of the secret cult of witches known as the Bene Gesserit.

"Dune: Prophecy" arrives on Nov. 17, 2024 (Image credit: HBO)

This incredible 3-minute preview depicts the series' sweeping scope, political scheming, a gargantuan sandworm engulfing an entire palace, a behemoth Spacing Guild Heighliner, the Sisterhood's manipulative plans to govern the future, Great Houses of the Imperium struggling for control, fantastical planets, a sultry bonfire ritual, slashing blades and the Emperor Javicco Corrino "surrounded by vipers."

The events of "Prophecy" are placed 83 years after the final thinking machines were eradicated during the Battle of Corrin, when Faykan Butler assumed the royal name of Corrino and established himself as the new Imperium's first Emperor. Two Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, portrayed respectively by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, aim to establish the arcane organization in a fight for humanity's future.

Created by Diane Ademu-John ("The Haunting of Bly Manor"), "Prophecy's" cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Camilla Beeput, Sarah Lam, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Chris Mason.

Mark Strong stars as Emperor Javicco Corrino in "Dune: Prophecy." (Image credit: HBO)

Alison Schapker of "Fringe" fame is the showrunner and executive producer of this Max and Legendary TV production. Anna Foerster ("Outlander," "Underworld: Blood Wars") directs the premiere episode in addition to other chapters. She also serves as an executive producer alongside Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, and Cait Collins. Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert represent the Frank Herbert estate with co-producer Kevin J. Anderson.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Acolytes of Arrakis can also immerse themselves in NYCC's "Dune: Prophecy" Experience from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20 in the 4th floor Pavilion of the Javits Center. This elaborate installation from Droga5 transports folks to the secretive world of Wallach IX, home planet of the fabled Sisterhood where fans can win exclusive NYCC-themed swag and prizes.

"Dune: Prophecy" lands on HBO and streaming on Max starting Nov. 17, 2024.