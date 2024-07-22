Who are the sisters of the Bene Gesserit in the new 'Dune: Prophecy' trailer? (video)

Dune: Prophecy | Official Teaser 2 - Control | Max - YouTube Watch On

Previously announced back in May as a 6-episode "Dune" prequel series destined for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming platform, "Dune: Prophecy" has been rebranded for HBO airing and a new release window was just announced alongside a "Game of Thrones"-ish teaser loaded with a spice-hauler of fresh intense footage.

This backstory spinoff show will land sometime in November of 2024 and was adapted from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's 2012 "Dune" novel, "Sisterhood of Dune." It's a complicated origin story that turns the clock back ten millennia to explore how the secretive Bene Gesserit clan of crafty soothsaying witches formed out of the Harkonnen's royal bloodlines.

In the "Dune" universe, this gene-manipulation cult was obsessed with a meddling breeding program to try and produce a super-being known as the Kwisatz Haderach.

Still from HBO's "Dune: Prophecy." (Image credit: HBO)

Check out the official description:

"From the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become immortalized as the Bene Gesserit."

Mark Strong stars as Emperor Javicco Corrino in "Dune: Prophecy" (Image credit: HBO)

"Dune: Prophecy" showcases Emily Watson (Valya Harkonnen) and Olivia Williams (Tula Harkonnen) as the scheming siblings alongside co-stars Jessica Barden, Tabu, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

"Our hands are poised on the levers of power," declares Watson's Mother Superior Value Harkonnen in this latest preview. "But yet our grasp on it is still fragile. I am trying to protect the Imperium. Sacrifices must be made."

"Fringe's" Alison Schapker serves as the "Dune: Prophecy" showrunner and executive producer for this HBO and Legendary Television project. The lavish production was completed in partnership with co-executive producer Diane Ademu-John. Additional executive producers include Anna Foerster, Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, Brian Herbert and Jon Spaihts, with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert executive producing for the Frank Herbert estate.

HBO’s "Dune: Prophecy" touches down in November 2024.