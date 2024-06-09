Sandworms rise from the sands of Arrakis in exclusive sneak peek at 'Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 3'

A portion of the cover for "Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 3: The Prophet."

The wonderfully rich world of Frank Herbert's "Dune" has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts in the past few years.

There's Denis Villeneuve's big-screen saga, "Dune: Part One" and "Dune: Part Two," for starters and Boom! Studios' "Dune" comic book titles adapted from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's "Dune" prequel and sequel novels. There's even an upcoming "Dune: Awakening" open world survival video game.

Adding to the resurgence are the gorgeous hardback "Dune: The Graphic Novel" releases from Abrams ComicArts, accented with the fine work of artists Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín. These deluxe presentations were released as "Book 1" in 2020 and "Book 2: Muad'Dib" in 2022. Now the third and final chapter of this lavishly illustrated translation, "Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 3: The Prophet" is ready to flow this summer like the consciousness-enhancing spice of Arrakis.

Full cover for "Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 3: The Prophet." (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

Check out our exclusive look at Paul Atreides learning the native ways of the Fremen tribe and calling a giant sandworm from the desert depths to become a sandrider!

Interior art for "Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 3: The Prophet." (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

Here's the official synopsis:

"The final battle for Arrakis is swiftly approaching. Paul Atriedes has accepted his role as the leader of the Fremen but knows his power over them teeters on the brink —they will either take back their planet or lead a jihad that will consume the entire cosmos. Lady Jessica has become a Reverend Mother and must balance her support of her son with the expectations of the Bene Gesserit Order. Meanwhile, Baron Harkonnen has continued to groom his cunning nephew, Feyd-Rautha, to rule the desert planet. All their destinies collide in an epic finale that will change Arrakis — and the universe — forever.

"Brian Herbert, son of Frank Herbert, and New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson conclude their faithful adaptation of the novel 'Dune' with Paul's manifestation of his great and terrible purpose. Once more, illustrators Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín transport readers to the 'Dune' universe in this visual masterpiece that blends classic sci-fi with contemporary comics storytelling."

More art from "Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 3: The Prophet." (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

In a 2020 interview with Space.com, Brian Herbert explained how his famous dad wrote the 1965 "Dune" novel with a cinematic eye, which allowed for a seamless adaptation into the illustrated volumes he and his creative team have worked on.

"His vast library did not include very many comics or graphic novels, but in his newspaper career he was not only a feature writer but also a professional photographer," Herbert told Space.com back then. "He used to tell me that he wrote scenes in his novels — and especially in 'Dune' — with a camera in mind, as if he were looking at each scene through the lens of a camera."

The 200-page "Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 3: The Prophet" arrives on July 16, 2024 with another striking cover by Eisner Award-winning artist Bill Sienkiewicz.