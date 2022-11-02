'Dune: House Harkonnen' comic brings back fan-favorite floating fiend

That villainous floating fiend from Giedi Prime, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, has snaked his way into Boom! Studios' new 12-issue sci-fi comic series titled "Dune: House Harkonnen."

This latest foray into the universe of Frank Herbert's original "Dune" novels and subsequent tie-in sequels and prequels by Brian Herbert (Herbert's son) and Kevin J. Anderson greatly expands "Dune's" dense mythology which continues to evolve fifty-seven years after the iconic book's publication.

Adapted from Herbert and Anderson's 2000 novel of the same name, this is the first time the New York Times-bestselling prequel will appear in comic book form and we've got a sneak peek at its evocative covers and interior artwork for the premiere issue coming in January. Joining the authors on this creative project, set before the events of Herbert's 1965 masterpiece, are artist Michael Shelfer (Domino), colorist Patricio Delpeche, and letterer Ed Dukeshire.

Boom!’s newest "Dune" limited series follows four previous releases over the past two years: "Dune: House Atreides," "Dune: Blood of the Sardaukar," "Dune: A Whisper of Caladan Seas," and "Dune: The Waters of Kanly."

"Speaking for the Frank Herbert family, I am extremely pleased to be able to provide beautifully-illustrated comic editions of "Dune: House Harkonnen" for "Dune" fans," Herbert said in Boom!'s official press release. "This is the second novel I wrote with Kevin, and the new series launch brings to my mind the excitement of our national book tours around the turn of the millennium, and the wonderful receptions we received from fans."

Cover art for "Dune: House Harkonnen" #1. (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"Our own enthusiasm for Frank Herbert's fantastic "Dune" series has never waned, and our spirits are constantly buoyed by the incredible support we continue to receive from readers. We hope you enjoy the new series as much as we have enjoyed writing the stories," Herbert added.

Several panels from "Dune: House Harkonnen" #1. (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

The storyline delves into the early years of pivotal characters like Gurney Halleck, Lady Jessica, and Liet Kynes while examining ways their destinies were forged by the savage treachery of the notorious House Harkonnen.

It also centers around the tough choices Duke Leto Atreides must confront in his clashes with Baron Harkonnen as the despot's insatiable need for power threatens House Atreides, the Bene Gesserit, and the Emperor.

"House Harkonnen" is one of my favorites of all the 'Dune' novels Brian and I have written — dark and emotionally powerful, with some of the most spectacular scenes in the long history set in Frank Herbert’s universe … and they just cried out to be done visually," added Anderson. "I am so excited that Boom! is continuing our 'Prelude to Dune' trilogy in comic form."

Variant cover art for "Dune: House Harkonnen" #1. (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Boom!'s "Dune: House Harkonnen #1" enters our system in January 2023 with cover art from artist Raymond Swanland ("Magic: The Gathering") and intriguing variant covers by Reiko Murakami ("The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country"), Stephanie Hans ("House of Slaughter"), and Jeremy Bastian ("Cursed Pirate Girl").