Boom! Studios adds to their 'Dune' comic lineup with new 'Blood of the Sardaukar'

Sure, we know it seems like an insufferably long time before we'll be able to see director Denis Villeneuve's ("Blade Runner: 2049," "Arrival") big screen take on author Frank Herbert's "Dune" this fall, but we've got something that just might tide you over come summertime.

Hot on the heels of its "Dune: House Atreides" comic book series released last year, Boom! Studios has just announced "Dune: Blood of the Sardaukar #1," a heroic, crimson-stained saga that expands the spice-laden sci-fi mythology of "Dune." It's adapted and scripted by New York Times bestselling authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, and illustrated by artist Adam Gorham ("The New Mutants: Dead Souls"), colorist Patricio Delpeche ("Origins"), and letterer Ed Dukeshire ("Once & Future"), all in partnership with Herbert Properties LLC.

Here's the official synopsis:

"When the choice is vengeance or honor, which lies at the heart of a Sardaukar? Jopati Kolona is one of the Sardaukar: the emperor's elite military unit. The Sardaukar are unbeatable, unbending in their devotion to the emperor, and feared throughout the galaxy. When Jopati meets Duke Leto of House Atreides, the house he believes responsible for the destruction of his home planet and family, he will be forced to question a life-long hatred. Tasked with overthrowing the Atreides stronghold on Dune for his master, Jopati will be forced to choose between duty and forgiveness."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

The bloody tale is adapted from Herbert and Anderson's 2019 short story of the same name which appeared in the sci-fi and fantasy anthology, "Unfettered III."

"When we wrote this story, a standalone tale set during the events of the original "Dune," we were excited for this first opportunity ever to delve into the history and traditions of this mysterious force of warriors, showing it through the eyes of one particular Sardaukar," Brian Herbert said in a statement.

Boom!'s "Dune: Blood of the Sardaukar #1" arrives in July and showcases a main cover courtesy of Jeff Dekal ("Dune: House Atreides") and valiant variant covers by artists Adam Gorham, Max Fiumara ("Batman: Black and White"), and Gerald Parel ("Suicide Squad").

"We very much enjoyed being able to flesh out the background of the Sardaukar, and this character became a prominent force in our new Caladan trilogy," Kevin J. Anderson said in the press release. "The comic adaptation shows "Dune" fans places they have never seen in Frank Herbert's universe."

