'Dune' will still be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has confirmed that the eagerly awaited "Dune" adaptation will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, as originally announced, and that day is still Oct. 1, 2021.

The situation regarding the release of this sci-fi epic was recently bought into question, when Deadline reported on May 17 that Warner Bros. was reversing its decision to release "Dune" in theaters and on streaming on the same day.

“Deadline hears that Dune, the high-profile Denis Villeneuve sci-fi remake out this fall, will not adhere to the day-and-date release pattern established for the entire 2021 slate. Instead, it will premiere in Venice in September and then enter theaters for a time before finding its way to streaming service HBO Max," says the article.

However, Johanna Fuentes, head of communications at Warner Media Studios and Networks Group, posted on Twitter the same day and set the record straight.

#Dune will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day in the US. (Source: Warner Bros.) https://t.co/SiFpbz0nK2May 17, 2021 See more

Produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros, it's believed that the movie will adapt the first half of the first of Frank Herbert's "Dune" novels. The movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who has already proved himself with the mind-blowing sequel "Blade Runner 2049" — which is nothing short of epic — together with "Arrival" and "Sicarrio," which are both also phenomenal motion pictures.

Related: Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' adaptation gets first trailer

"Dune" is the perfect franchise for Villeneuve to breathe new life into, and frankly, the cast is beyond our wildest expectations, including, Timothée Chalamet (as Paul Atreides), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Gaius Mohiam), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Dave Bautista (Glossu 'Beast' Rabban), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) and Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen).

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune adaptation will be released Oct. 1, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max. (Image credit: Warner Bros. )

The original release date was December of last year and the choice to make it available on HBO Max streaming service has not been without controversy.

It's also been eight months since we last saw a trailer, so fingers crossed we might get another tantalizing glimpse of Villeneuve's interpretation of Arrakis, Caladan, Giedi Prime and everything else from Herbert's universe set 20,000 years in the future in the year 10,191 (Universal Standard Calendar) before the release autumn date.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.