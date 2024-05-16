Watch the 1st trailer for 'Dune: Prophecy' prequel series (video)

Sneaking in seemingly unnoticed into the streaming sphere until just now, avid fans of Frank Herbert's "Dune" universe have immediately had their consciousnesses enlightened like a liberal dose of spice thanks to a new trailer for the upcoming Max Originals, "Dune: Prophecy."

This "Dune" prequel spinoff series arrives this coming fall and is inspired by and adapted from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's 2012 novel, "Sisterhood of Dune."

It occurs near the end of the Battle of Corrin, ten-thousand years prior to Paul Atreides' birth on the planet Caladan and centers around the foundational events that formed the shifty gene-manipulating Bene Gesserit sisterhood.

A scene from Max's upcoming miniseries, "Dune: Prophecy" (Image credit: Max Originals)

Here's the official synopsis:

"From the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become immortalized as the Bene Gesserit."

"Before the universe would know us as the Bene Gesserit, we founded a sisterhood," states Emily Watson's Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen in this riveting teaser that offers a lush array of arresting visuals. "Assigned to the great houses to help them sift truth from lies. We created a network of influence throughout the Imperium. But power comes with a price."

"Dune: Prophecy" was first developed in 2019 as a TV series under the original title of "Dune: The Sisterhood." It contains a superb ensemble cast that also includes Jessica Barden, Olivia Williams, Tabu, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

"Fringe's" Alison Schapker acts as showrunner and executive producer for this Max and Legendary Television production, with Diane Ademu-John co-developing the series and who also serves as executive producer. Other executive producers listed are Anna Foerster, Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, Brian Herbert and Jon Spaihts, with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert executive producing for the Frank Herbert estate.

Max Originals' "Dune: Prophecy" miniseries lands on Earth sometime in Fall 2024.