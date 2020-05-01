Build a 'Star Wars' D-O droid in Lego form for May the Fourth

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Lego)

Meet the newest "Star Wars" movie droid — in Lego form.

D-O, the robot who delighted fans in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (2019), made its Lego debut last month and will be a perfect set for your kids to build on "Star Wars" day (May the Fourth.)

The $69.99 set is perfect for kids at least 10 years old, featuring 519 pieces with "character to spare," according to the Lego website. The Lego robot features a 360-degree rotating and tilting head along with "poseable" antennas.

According to Lego, the set will help with stress relief. To make things simple for padawan builders, the set includes instructions to help your kids gain Jedi-level confidence in their skills. The completed set isn't too large, measuring only 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) high, 4 inches (10 cm) wide and 6 inches (16 cm deep), so it's a good fit for kids and fans living in smaller spaces or shared rooms.

"Authentic details of this lovable Star Wars character are superbly recreated with Lego bricks," Lego said on its website. Lego also reassured fans that you will not need "the Force" to pull bricks apart during construction — just a gentle tug.

"This Lego set," Lego added, "includes a built-in stand for the construction model, plus an information sign with a cute D-O minifigure to make an eye-catching display at home or in a workplace."

More details about the Lego set are available on the Lego website . The company has a number of other releases also available for "Star Wars" day, including an A-Wing Starfighter and three Empire helmets that are targeted for adult fans of the original movie series that aired between 1977 and 1983.