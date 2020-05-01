Lego just launched the ultimate 'Star Wars' A-wing Starfighter for May the Fourth

Image 1 of 7 The Lego Star Wars UCS A-wing Starfighter, released in 2020, is an iconic ship from "Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi." (Image credit: Lego) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 7 The Lego Star Wars UCS A-wing Starfighter, released in 2020, is an iconic ship from "Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi." (Image credit: Lego) Image 4 of 7 The Lego Star Wars UCS A-wing Starfighter, released in 2020, is an iconic ship from "Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi." (Image credit: Lego) Image 5 of 7 The Lego Star Wars UCS A-wing Starfighter, released in 2020, is an iconic ship from "Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi." (Image credit: Lego) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Lego)

"Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi" turns 37 this month and fans can celebrate the milestone with a new "Star Wars" Lego set — just in time for the annual May the Fourth (Be With You) fan celebration on Monday (May 4).

Today, Lego is launching the Ultimate Collector Star Wars A-wing Starfighter for fans hoping to recreate one of the iconic ships that battled the evil Empire during some of the most climatic moments of the 1983 movie, which celebrates its own anniversary May 25. This behemoth of a Lego vehicle includes 1,673 pieces and is designed for people who are at least 18 years old, so that you can undertake your own epic space journey after building the classic vessel.

New features on this older set include an A-wing pilot minifigure and a removable canopy, allowing you access to the cockpit for the first time. Make sure to leave space for the set in your living room, as it is 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) high, 16.5 inches (42 cm) long and 10 inches (26 centimeters) wide — roughly the size of a small dog. (Or perhaps, Baby Yoda, although measurements need to be confirmed.)

Long-time Lego fans know of the company's numerous "Star Wars" collaboration, which has resulted in dozens of sets for fans of all ages — not to mention video games and movies. Other recent set additions include a Boba Fett helmet, a Stormtrooper helmet and a TIE fighter pilot helmet.

This May the Fourth, Lego has also a special Star Wars offer available for die-hard fans. Any Lego Star Wars purchase over $75 between now and May 4 will come with a free, exclusive Death Star II Battle set.

"There is a huge variety of Lego 'Star Wars' building sets available to delight fans of all ages, whether they want to recreate famous movie scenes, create their own epic stories or just build and display the awesome models," Lego said in a statement.

The Starfighter is available from Lego stores and Lego.com starting today (May 1).

Check out more amazing photos of the set below.

