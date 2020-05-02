'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to Disney Plus early for May the Fourth

Rejoice, "Star Wars" fans, the wait is over. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" lands on Disney Plus on May 4.

To celebrate May the Fourth, Disney is rolling out "The Rise of Skywalker" on its Disney Plus streaming service a full two months early, uniting all nine chapters of the Skywalker Saga films in one place for the first time.

"What began in 1977 with George Lucas' groundbreaking film 'Star Wars: A New Hope,' the nine-part saga is available within Disney+'s extensive collection of Star Wars movies and series including 'The Mandalorian,' 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars,' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,'" Disney wrote in a statement. (The Netherlands will have to wait until May 5 for the new film due to a national holiday.)

"The Rise of Skywalker" hit theaters in December to conclude the new trilogy of films that continued the story begun by Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo and others in the original films 30 years after the events of "Return of the Jedi." Spoiler alert: The Dark Side is still going strong even as new characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) pave a new path in a galaxy far, far away. And of course, R2-D2 and C-3PO are still up to their own tricks.

Disney Plus is marking May the Fourth (a fan celebration day for "Star Wars") with a concept art takeover of the streaming service.

"Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings," Disney said. "From 'Star Wars: A New Hope' to 'The Mandalorian,' the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist, author, and production designer, Doug Chiang."

Speaking of the "The Mandalorian," the original series set in the days after "Return of the Jedi," Disney Plus is launching a new documentary on the making of the TV series for May the Fourth. The streaming service's final season of the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" will air its final episode on May 4, bringing the series to a close.

So there's a lot of "Star Wars" for fans to celebrate this May the Fourth. You can sign up for Disney Plus here. After the 7-day free trial, a subscription costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for an annual subscription.

But whatever you decide: May the Force be with you, always.

