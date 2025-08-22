Watch Blue Origin launch its 200th payload on 35th New Shepard spaceflight Aug. 23

Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital vehicle launches on the NS-34 mission on Aug. 3, 2025.

Blue Origin plans to launch its 35th New Shepard mission on Saturday (Aug. 23), and you can watch live.

The commercial spaceflight company, which was founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, will send its 200th payload above the Kármán line on this uncrewed suborbital flight, which will include experiments and research designed by students, teachers and university teams. The NS-35 flight is scheduled for liftoff at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT or 7:30 a.m. CDT local) from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas.

A live webcast of the entire 10-minute spaceflight is planned to start 15 minutes before the launch. You can watch it live on BlueOrigin.com; Space.com will simulcast the stream, if Blue Origin makes it available.

"RSS H.G. Wells," Blue Origin's first New Shepard capsule devoted to carrying only payloads (rather than people), will fly the NS-35 mission. Both the cabin and its booster are planned to be recovered, with the latter making a propulsive landing on a concrete pad near its launch site and the former descending back to Earth under parachutes.

Among the NS-35 payloads are two dozen experiments that were chosen as part of NASA and Future Engineers' TechRise Student Challenge, including studies into cultivating plants in microgravity, the physics of liquids and medical research.

Other investigations on NS-35 were designed by educators as part of the Teachers in Space program. Their payloads will collect data on sound levels generated during the flight, radiation levels and the environmental conditions aboard the capsule.

Additional experiments on board are flying for the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Oklahoma State University, the University of Florida, University of Central Florida, Teledyne and Space Lab Technologies.

Carthage College in Wisconsin will test new methods for gauging propellant levels in space, while a Teledyne payload, developed with NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, will test the a spacecraft fuel cell system before its possible use on moon and Mars missions.

Four hundred and thirty-two sensors will record the effects of being coated with a new type of chemical coating, and a modified FLEX fluorescence imaging system previously tested aboard the International Space Station will make its first suborbital journey on NS-35.

As on all of Blue Origin's New Shepard flights, crewed or uncrewed, the company is also carrying postcards on behalf of its not-for-profit organization, "Club For the Future." The cards will be stamped after the flight as having reached space and then returned to the students and others who decorated their fronts.

NS-35 will be Blue Origin's 5th flight by the H.G. Wells capsule and 21st New Shepard cargo mission.