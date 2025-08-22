It's our choice as the best deep space viewing telescope, and it's rarely discounted — now with $200 off, this telescope deal is worth grabbing fast
The Celestron NexStar 8 SE telescope is universally loved by astronomers and comes highly recommended by our own telescope experts, and has hit its lowest price of the year.
The Celestron NexStar 8 SE telescope has been reduced from $1,699 to just $1,499, with Amazon offering a rarely seen discount for those in the market for one of the best telescopes on the market. This NexStar 8 SE telescope appears in several of our guides, ranking as the best overall telescope for seeing the planets, as well as the best overall telescope for deep space and the best motorized telescope.
Save $200 on the Celestron NexStar 8 SE telescope — was $1,699, now $1,499 at Amazon.
Our resident telescope expert, Jase Parnell-Brookes, gave the Celestron NexStar 8 SE an impressive four and a half stars out of five in review. He loved how accessible it was from beginner to advanced skywatchers, as well as its portable nature. Not only this, but with its catadioptric construction, it means it is one of the most compact telescopes for deep space viewing.
With $200 off, this is a great Amazon telescope deal from one of the leading brands for telescopes, giving you stunning views of the night sky. It's worth noting that several retailers are price-matching this Amazon price, and Walmart has it cheaper; however, this is via a third-party seller, which we don't recommend.
The Celestron NexStar 8 SE features in many of our telescope guides; it's best overall in our best telescopes for deep space guide, and our best motorized telescope choice too. It's safe to say it has a brilliant pedigree and has a ton of plaudits from our own telescope experts and astronomy authorities across the internet. Highlights include its ease of use, meaning you can be stargazing in minutes thanks to its automated, motorized and remote control functions.
Read our full Celestron NexStar 8 SE Telescope Review.
Considering Jase reviewed the NexStar 8 SE Telescope R8 at full MSRP, this Amazon deal is well worth consideration, because you not only get one of the best-looking telescopes you'll ever see, but with its high-quality Schmidt-Cassegrain optics, you get beautifully clear views of the night sky, making it ideal for viewing planets and distant objects. Plus, it lets in 78% more light than its NexStar 6SE sibling thanks to its large 8-inch aperture.
While the NexStar 8SE suits all abilities, its motorized single fork arm and handheld remote control functionality mean it's easy to set up and start stargazing even for those unfamiliar with the night sky. In his review, Jase also noted the smoothness of the motor and with the help of the Celestron SkyAlign app, you can align the scope using three bright stars and enjoy automated viewing almost instantly in your stargazing journey.
It is a journey you can start straight away with the Autumnal Equinox on September 22, meaning the skies will be nice and dark, so better for finding deep space objects like the Andromeda Galaxy and the Triangulum Galaxy.
Key features: 8-inch aperture, handheld remote control function, Celestron SkyAlign app, motorized function, automated night sky viewing, database of over 40,000 celestial objects, an 80-inch optical tube and useful magnification of up to 180x.
Product launched: March 2000
Price history: The Celestron NexStar 8 SE is at its cheapest price of the year. Not as low as the Black Friday 2024 price of $1,299, but with $200 off, it's still a significant reduction worth snapping up. Walmart actually has the Celestron NexStar 8 SE cheaper, at $1,299, but this is via a third-party seller.
Price comparison: Amazon: $1,499 | Adorama: $1,499 | Best Buy: $1,499
Reviews consensus: There is no doubt that the Celestron NexStar 8 SE is a fantastic telescope; it pairs Celestron’s legendary orange tube with a fully computerized GoTo system—ideal for those ready to step up from manual scopes and explore more of the night sky with precision and ease.
Space: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: Best telescopes and Best telescopes for deep space
✅ Buy it if: You want to view deep space objects and planets, whether you're a beginner or advanced sky watcher. The automated motorized function means this telescope can be used by anyone with any level of experience and knowledge.
❌ Don't buy it if: You are new to stargazing or seeking a more budget-friendly option. One of the best budget telescopes might be more suitable, or even one of the best telescopes for beginners.
