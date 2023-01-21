5 things we want to see in The Mandalorian Season 3

More than two years after The Mandalorian's unforgettable Season 2 finale, Din Djarin and Grogu's journey finally continues.

That is, if you haven’t watched "The Book of Boba Fett," which essentially became "The Mandalorian" Season 2.5 when our favorite bounty hunter hijacked two episodes and a half.

Weird creative decisions from "Mandoverse" honchos Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni aside, Din Djarin's return last year was fantastic and set up an intriguing third season that will put the focus on Mandalorian culture, and that includes a trip to the nomad warriors' devastated homeworld: Mandalore. On top of that, looking at the latest trailer , it's clear that Grogu is becoming stronger in the Force after his time training with Luke Skywalker.

Another matter that will be central to this season is who deserves to carry the mighty Darksaber and unite the scattered clans of Mandalorians. Din Djarin doesn’t want the job at the moment, but he ended up holding the coveted weapon after defeating Moff Gideon. Will Bo-Katan Kryze, self-proclaimed heiress to the throne of Mandalore, resolve this matter peacefully or become an enemy of the titular Mandalorian? The teaser released back in September suggests the latter, but we all know marketing can be deceiving.

While these are the big questions everyone's wondering about ahead of the March 1 debut of the new season, we've been pondering other possibilities. It's all a combination of educated guessing and actual facts, so bear with us. For all the facts we do have about the Mando's next outing, check out our guide to everything we know about The Mandalorian Season 3.

Before we jump into the pit of wild theories and hopeful wishes, there are spoilers ahead so make sure you’re up to speed with Star Wars' 2022 live-action shows: The Book of Boba Fett , Obi-Wan Kenobi , and Andor . This is the way.

1, Boba Fett gets his groove back

We had to kick off this article with an answer to Jon Favreau's baffling decision to take almost three episodes from Boba Fett in his own show. While The Book of Boba Fett was far from perfect before our favorite Mandalorian entered the picture, the main character’s surprising arc deserved to fully flourish on its own.

It only makes sense that Mr. Fett – now Daimyo of Mos Espa and seemingly all of Tatooine – takes over one episode from The Mandalorian season 3. Then we also have the matter of that post-credits scene with Cobb Vanth healing inside Boba's bacta tank after he was injured by Cad Bane, obviously teasing the comeback of Timothy Olyphant in the near future. The main trailer does confirm a return to Tatooine, but we hope it's more than a little detour to grab R5-D4 from Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto.

2. From an Imperial point of view

With Moff Gideon now in New Republic custody and the latest trailer teasing a trip to Coruscant, we know for a fact we'll be learning more about the villain's plans and what's going with the Imperial remnants. The First Order will eventually become a thing ahead of the events of the sequel trilogy, but what if he and his lackeys are actually working for Exegol's secret Sith cult?

Only the most loyal to Emperor Palpatine knew about his ultimate plan B, and we know Gideon and his remnant were trying to tinker with Grogu's midichlorians, plus there's the matter of those Snoke-like failed experiments in Nevarro's abandoned base … It all points to a profoundly sinister plot, and Dr. Pershing having scenes of his own on Coruscant might suggest an episode largely told from the Imperials' POV. Should we prepare to witness first-hand Gideon's inevitable escape?

3. Digging into the Manda-lore

Some of the biggest rumors from the set of The Mandalorian's third season pointed to Din and Grogu visiting mines and tunnels below the surface of Mandalore, something which clicks together with Din's new mission of visiting the "living waters'' of the planet to atone for his transgressions. Such claims were reinforced by the main trailer, which has him finding a seemingly ancient Mandalorian helmet as well as Grogu traveling alone – and facing an unknown attacker – inside a similar tunnel.

Of course, Mandalore and its culture will play a major role in Season 3, but evidence points to a deeper exploration of its past and legends, of which there are many. We're hoping Favreau leans on Dave Filoni to go truly deep and unearth lore that would surely resonate with veteran Star Wars fans.

4. Grogu’s original savior

Another highlight from the Season 3 trailer is a random shot with several Jedi preparing to defend a corridor inside the Jedi Temple. This is undoubtedly another flashback to Order 66, probably a continuation of Grogu's last trip down memory lane in The Book of Boba Fett's sixth episode.

This new bit of information automatically makes us consider that either Luke or Ahsoka may be coming back (hopefully the later to set up the upcoming Ahsoka TV series ), since Grogu needs external Force-powered support to unearth his repressed memories. And on top of that, an extended look at his Order 66 trauma will surely answer the mystery of who saved and took him away from Coruscant. Any guesses?

5. Sabine Wren’s live-action debut

If Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka does show up in one of the two episodes co-written by Dave Filoni (opens in new tab), chances are high that she'll be joined by Sabine Wren (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo) ahead of the series they are leading later this year. In fact, Sabine has a very good reason to make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian.

If you've watched The Clone Wars and especially Rebels, you know what's up. But for those who don't have the time for Star Wars animation: Sabine comes from a renowned Mandalorian clan which played a key role in the fight against the Empire before fire rained on their planet. Moreover, she held the Darksaber at some point. It's hard to deny she's as important in recent Mandalorian history as Bo-Katan Kryze, if not more. While her focus is now elsewhere, she'd be the most logical guest star possible in this upcoming season.

What would you like to see in The Mandalorian Season 3? Did we miss anything obvious? Let us know on our social media channels and be sure to check out our other great Star Wars content including our review of the new Lego Star Wars Mandalorian N1 Starfighter set (or the Lego Star Wars Razor Crest if your prefer his OG ride).