Everything we know about Ahsoka: release date, cast, plot

The live-action Ahsoka TV series is something that Star Wars fans, and a certain director, has been campaigning for for years. Since the character was turned from an annoyance in her first appearance to an absolute fan favorite during the excellent Star Wars The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels series, a live-action series was heavily requested by fans.

We got our first look at a live action Ahsoka when she appeared in The Mandalorian, played by Rosario Dawson, and as soon as she appeared, fans clamored for a full series of her adventures, tying up the loose ends of her story.

After speculation it was finally confirmed that the series was going to happen and that Dave Filoni, John Faveau would be attached. Not only that, Rosario Dawson had signed on for the full series, and we were finally going to get to see what happened to Ahsoka after the end of Star Wars Rebels.

But since then, it’s been pretty quiet on the Ahsoka news front. We’ve had some set images, some messages from Dawson herself and some casting news, but when is the show going to come out and what will it be about? Will Ahsoka have one last confrontation with her former master, Darth Vader?

We've put together all the known info about the Ahsoka TV series including plot details, casting, and rumored release dates for this highly anticipated series. Check out our full roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars TV shows to see what else is coming our way from a galaxy far, far away.

If you're looking for more great Star Wars content, check out our guide to the Star Wars movies, ranked worst to best. There's also our guide to the best Lego Star Wars sets which includes the Razor Crest, Millennium Falcon and more.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

There is no official release date for Ahsoka at the moment. It’s expected that the show will debut in 2023, with rumors suggesting that it will begin in late 2023, as The Mandalorian Season 3 will be taking the early slot for Star Wars content on Disney+.

(opens in new tab) Watch Ahsoka when it launches on Disney+: $7.99/month or $79.99/year (opens in new tab) Sign up to Disney+ to watch Ahsoka, along with every other Star Wars movies and TV shows on there too, plus loads of other Disney, Marvel, and Nat Geo content too.

(opens in new tab) Disney+ Bundle (Disney+, Hulu (No Ads), & ESPN+: $19.99/month (opens in new tab) Get even better value with the Disney+ bundle which also comes with Hulu (No Ads) and ESPN+ too.

Ahsoka: Plot & cast

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Set five years after Return of the Jedi, and after the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, Ahsoka is traveling across the galaxy in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn. A legendary villain in Star Wars canon who has never appeared in live action, it’s unknown who’ll play the Thrawn, but we’re really hoping it’s Lars Mikkelsen, the actor who played him in Star Wars Rebels. He’s an accomplished actor who could seamlessly transition into the live-action role.

Speaking of Rebels, it’s been confirmed that Eman Esfandi will play Ezra Bridger in the show. Star Wars Rebels ended on a cliff hanger with Thrawn and Brigder disappearing, and it’s believed that Ahsoka will focus on her attempt to find both of them.

“Ahsoka is a continuous story. It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures,” said Dave Filoni, speaking with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) about what he hopes to achieve with the series. “That's what I want the character to be doing, and I think that's what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her". Filoni went on to say that "I've only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older, they're very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be.”

Actor Ray Stevenson plays a mystery villain in the show, which is believed to be an original character from the post-ROTJ era. Other notable additions to the cast include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno who are both playing as yet undisclosed roles.

Saving potentially the best till last, we have confirmation (opens in new tab) that Hayden Christensen will be featuring in the series, though we don't know if that will be as Anakin or Darth Vader. Since the show takes place five years after Return of the Jedi though, we have to assume it's via flashbacks in either case.

Ahsoka: When can we expect a trailer?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney)

We were pretty surprised that a trailer wasn’t dropped during the recent D23 Expo (opens in new tab), as many had expected it to be the first time we get an in-depth look at the show. We did get a new image and Rosario Dawson briefly appeared in a behind-closed-doors look at the upcoming Star Wars content on Disney+, but for fans who couldn’t attend, we didn’t get much.

If the show isn’t planned for release until late 2023, that means that we could get a huge amount of trailer content around Star Wars Celebration in May 2023. It’s worth remembering that we didn’t get a full length Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer until it was almost time for the release to release, so it could be that Disney are trying to get the show close to its chest until they’re ready to show off more.

Could the show hold Mandalorian Season 3 spoilers that Disney don’t want to give away until that show airs early next year? It’s possible.

Ahsoka: Will Darth Vader return for the show?

(Image credit: Disney)

Ahsoka’s showdown with her former master is one of the best parts of the modern Star Wars canon. The battle which took place in Rebels was something that Star Wars fans were hoping to see since she was first introduced as Anakin’s apprentice. But, will the fallen Anakin Skywalker appear in the show as Darth Vader?

The Hollywood Reporter claimed earlier this year that Hayden Christensen had signed on to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Considering the incredibly positive reaction to his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, we’re not surprised and we’re extremely hopeful he’ll play a significant part of the show.

That’s everything we know about Ahsoka so far. It’s still early in the day and we’ve had significantly fewer leaks from the show this time than we did for other Star Wars shows, but if anything that makes us even more excited. We’re in a bit of a golden age for Star Wars TV shows at the minute with Andor and The Mandalorian both leading the way, and we’re so glad that the team that really brought this character to life is getting to give her the big live action spectacle that she so greatly deserves.