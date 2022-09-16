'The Mandalorian' gets a thrilling new teaser trailer for season 3

We will all have to wait a little longer to get more Baby Yoda.

Earlier this year in the aftermath of Disney+'s "The Book of Boba Fett," we were all psyched thinking that the third season of "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian" would arrive in time for the ultimate "Star Wars" Christmas present, but now that release date has been pushed back to sometime in 2023.

To help comfort disappointed fans who were all set to plop down and watch Mando and Grogu (or "Baby Yoda") while sipping a festive mug of spiked eggnog, the folks at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 treated fans this past weekend with a new preview trailer for "The Mandalorian" season three that didn't disappoint.

Promotional art for "The Mandalorian" season three. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Now banished from his tribe for removing his helmet and showing his face, the fearsome bounty hunter can redeem himself at the sacred site of the Living Waters amid planet Mandalore's ruins. So far, Disney has been rather quiet about the plot details but suffice it to say that the intrepid duo will be getting into plenty of misadventures while en route to Mando's adopted home world when the series returns.

Presented by Lucasfilm at the D23 Expo inside the Anaheim Convention Center, this intense two-minute trailer reveals a civil war erupting between title character Din Djarin's acolytes and the remaining members the Mandalorian race, raging space battles, a bitter Bo-Katan, a joyous Greef Karga reunion, and a triumphant fireworks celebration.

Besides Pedro Pascal returning as the legendary Din Djarin, the cast of season three of "The Mandalorian" also includes Katie Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers' Greef Karga, Christopher Lloyd in a cameo role, Nick Nolte's voicing the alien Kuill, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Temuera Morrison playing Boba Fett.

"The Mandalorian" season three debuts on Disney+ in 2023. This is the way!